Two-thirds ‘have changed spending habits to shore up savings’

One in eight people does not have any savings to fall back on, according to research for Chase.

Vicky Shaw
Tuesday 29 April 2025 19:01 EDT
Rainy day funds and holidays are popular reasons to save, according to a survey for Chase (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)
Rainy day funds and holidays are popular reasons to save, according to a survey for Chase (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

More than two-thirds (69%) of people have changed their spending habits to save more money, a survey has found.

Two-fifths (41%) said they have done so to build an emergency fund for greater financial security, according to the research published by Chase, the consumer banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Global economic and political uncertainties may have prompted some people to put aside more cash.

A third (33%) of those surveyed said they are currently saving for a “rainy day”, while 32% are saving for a holiday, nearly a quarter (23%) are putting money towards retirement, and one in six (16%) is setting money aside for home improvements.

The research, carried out by Opinium among 2,000 people across the UK in April, also indicated that one in eight (12%) people does not have any savings and nearly one in 10 (9%) said they would be unable to pay for any essential outgoings if their income stopped overnight.

Shaun Port, managing director for savings at Chase, said: “Reviewing your finances to ensure your short-, mid- and long-term savings are deposited in accounts that best support your goals is crucial – and having a mix in that strategy means you can quickly adapt.”

A quarter (25%) of people surveyed said they are taking an active approach to their savings, spending time reviewing savings products and moving their money around to maximise returns.

