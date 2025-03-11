The one topic of conversation people avoid more than Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brits would rather discuss Donald Trump than their personal debt, according to a new survey.

A poll conducted for money app Plum revealed that personal debt ranked higher than the U.S. president on a list of topics people are most likely to avoid in conversations.

Trailing close behind were salaries and personal savings, rounding out the top four "off-limits" subjects.

The survey also delved into awkward questions to ask, finding that inquiring about someone's salary topped the list, followed by questions about debt and savings.

Nearly three in 10 (28 per cent) cited a fear of sparking an argument, while 21 per cent admitted to feeling insufficiently informed on a subject. And 20 per cent confessed to avoiding these topics due to a fear of judgment.

But Plum said that by avoiding topics such as money matters, people could be missing opportunities such as the best ways to save and grow their money.

Bank of England data shows that more than £300 billion is sitting in non-interest-bearing accounts.

The new research also indicated that one in 10 people cannot remember when they last reviewed their savings options and 11 per cent said they never have.

open image in gallery Comedian Mark Simmons ( Simon Jacobs/PA )

Plum enlisted comedian Mark Simmons to create a joke book about finance to encourage people to “break their money taboo”.

“Humour’s a great way of tackling stigma and acts as a great icebreaker – and it’s been great to see that in action,” he said.

“In fact, by testing this new material on one of the toughest crowds (the London general public) we were able to kick off loads of conversations with people about their finances. And I was only heckled three times.”

Plum’s head of money Rajan Lakhani said: “When people do engage, they realise it’s much easier to take action than they think, whether it’s tax-free returns through an Isa to setting money aside for a rainy day.”

Censuswide surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in February.