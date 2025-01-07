Treasury Committee probes whether Lifetime Isa is still fit for purpose in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Treasury Committee is seeking views on whether the Lifetime Isa is still fit for purpose in 2025.

Lifetime Isas (Lisas) help people save for their first home – if the property costs £450,000 or less – or their retirement.

Withdrawing cash for any other reason, unless someone is terminally ill, can trigger a penalty.

Savers face a charge of 25% for making an unauthorised withdrawal.

The account was introduced in 2016, but there have been calls to overhaul its design.

The £450,000 property purchase cap for first-time buyers has attracted criticism, with house prices having surged in recent years.

Data obtained last year from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and published by money app Plum showed that in the tax year 2022-23 the average of the top 25 penalties paid for unauthorised withdrawals was £11,000.

People under the age of 40 can open a Lisa to contribute up to £4,000 each year until they are 50. The state adds a 25% bonus to Lisa savings, up to a maximum of £1,000 per year.

The Treasury Committee is aiming to gather views from the finance industry, consumers and experts.

MPs want to hear views on questions such as whether the current design of the Lisa is fit for purpose, including as a combined product for house purchase and pension saving.

They also want to know whether, given its policy purposes, the Lisa represents value for money for the Government and whether the withdrawal penalty should be removed.

Other questions MPs are seeking views on is whether the Lisa should be scrapped altogether, or whether it should be restricted to those with no access to a workplace pension.

The committee is also asking whether the Lisa house price cap should be raised in line with inflation, or removed.

The deadline for submitting evidence is February 4.

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said that while Lisas can be an “extremely attractive” way to invest in specific circumstances, “lifetime Isas aren’t perfect and this review from the Treasury Committee is a good opportunity to address some of the issues with their design, as well as exploring where the Lifetime Isa fits in a simplified Isa landscape”.

He added: “AJ Bell has long campaigned for an end to the punitive early withdrawal penalty, instead reverting to the system used during the pandemic when the penalty only matched the original bonus received on the account.”