The top money resolutions people plan to make in 2025

The turn of the year is a time for making resolutions – and for many people, financial goals will be firmly on the list.

Just over two-fifths (43%) of UK adults expect to set financial goals in 2025, according to new research commissioned by the Investment Association.

And money resolutions come second only to health and fitness goals, with 46% also planning a health-kick for 2025.

Meanwhile, 36% of people are planning a resolution related to relationships and family, and the same proportion (36%) have a travel-related goal in mind.

Personal finance was found to be of similar importance to men and women, with both equally likely to be making a financial resolution in the coming new year, the findings suggest. There were differences between age groups surveyed, however.

Younger people aged 18-34 years are three times more likely to be making a financial resolution than over-55s – with 64% in the younger age group planning to do so, compared with just 21% of over-55s overall.

This younger cohort have decided to prioritise their financial goals over resolutions related to relationships and family (58%), and adventure and travel (58%), the research indicates. Half (50%) of 35-54-year-olds, meanwhile, have a financial goal for 2025.

So, how will people actually be working towards their personal finance goals? A number of tactics proved popular.

Across all of the age groups polled, boosting savings, improving budgeting, cutting back spending, reducing debt and investing regularly were found to be among the main financial goals people had.

Among those planning to invest regularly in 2025, the main goals are saving for retirement and building up a rainy-day fund, according to the Opinium Research survey of 2,000 people across the UK.

Miranda Seath, director for market insight at the Investment Association, says: “It is great to see so many people prioritising their financial goals in the new year, especially younger people.

“With the cost-of-living continuing to impact many households, building financial resilience is clearly a priority, with the majority looking to boost their savings and focus on better budgeting.”

As ever, consistency is key here – even if you can’t afford to put large sums of money into your savings pot each month, it will add up over time.

Seath continues: “For those who can look towards the longer term, it is positive to see a significant number of people planning to invest on a regular basis.

“Younger investors are the most likely of any age group to want to set a financial goal in 2025. With long-term investment horizons, they have the most to gain from investing and the benefits of compound interest as they look to improve their financial futures. As with most goals, getting into the habit of investing just £50 a month can deliver results over the long-term.”

Always do your research and carefully consider what you can afford before making any decisions around investing.