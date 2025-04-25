How to save money as a guest this wedding season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From gifts and outfits to travel and hen dos, the cost of wedding season can stack up quickly – especially if you’ve racked up multiple invites.

While weddings are a whole host of fun, for some, they can also come with a creeping sense of financial worry.

Financial experts detail their tips and tricks for managing your money around wedding season, so you can keep your social life (and wallet) intact this summer.

Gifting without money guilt

While many couples curate registries, others may ask for cash, both of which leave gifting options with a high price tag.

But if you’re looking to save if you’ve perhaps already purchased flights, hotels, transport and dresses, then the experts suggest teaming up with friends and ‘group gifting’.

“Don’t be afraid to shop off-registry – something personalised can go further than a big-ticket item,” says Hodge Bank’s managing director Christie Cook.

If you do opt for cash, “set a limit that feels comfortable for your budget, not one based on pressure”.

“Pooling money with others is a great way to afford something special,” says personal finance expert Fiona Peake at Ocean Finance. “Another option is to go off-registry and find a thoughtful, personal present that costs less.

“And don’t feel pressured into giving cash – a handwritten letter or something homemade can still mean a lot.”

But the experts agree not to worry too much over the monetary value of your wedding gift. After all, most couples will appreciate your presence more than your present.

Travel and accommodation tricks

Getting to the venue and finding a place to stay can often be the most expensive part of a wedding. “Booking early is key,” says Cook. “Look into group discounts and coordinate with other guests to share travel or split rentals.”

She also recommends looking just outside the main venue area for cheaper hotel or Airbnb options, and being flexible with off-peak travel that can offer big savings.

“Staying somewhere with a kitchen means you can avoid pricey hotel food,” says Ebony Cropper, a money-saving expert at Money Wellness. “And booking through cashback sites or using a card with travel rewards can help you claw back some of the spend.”

If your loved ones are lucky enough to be getting married abroad, then that requires even more planning.

“Treat it like a mini-holiday,” says Peake. “Set up price alerts for flights, travel light with hand luggage only, and look into sharing a villa with friends to split costs.”

How to be stylish on a shoestring

Multiple weddings don’t have to mean multiple new outfits. “You don’t need a new outfit for every event,” says Cook. “A well-fitted dress or suit can be styled differently each time, for each individual occasion.”

Furthermore, renting occasion wear from platforms like By Rotation or Hurr can help you keep costs down whilst still looking smart.

“For men’s suits, try rental services like Moss Bros,” says Cropper. “Even high-street and online retailers, such as ASOS, John Lewis and Selfridges now have sections where you can hire outfits.”

But if you’re looking to wear what’s already in your wardrobe, remember that hair, shoes and jewellery can totally change a look. If you’re investing in one piece, make it a timeless silhouette in a neutral colour, so you can experiment with more affordable statement jewellery from the likes of Zara.

Peake echoes the sentiment: “Switching up accessories can make a re-worn outfit feel brand new,” she says. “It’s about styling smart, not spending more.”

Hen and stag dos: Set your limits

Pre-wedding celebrations were once a night out in your local town or city, but they have ballooned into weekend-long affairs – often abroad.

However, the experts say it’s okay to bow out or scale back. “Be upfront early on about your budget, you might find others feel the same,” says Cook.

“I’d recommend picking one or two key activities that you’re happy to join, and skip anything that feels too costly. A celebration should never leave you in debt.”

“If a full weekend isn’t in budget, suggest joining for one night or just the meal,” suggests Peake.

“Close friends should respect your boundaries, and being upfront early helps avoid awkwardness later on.”

The bottom line

So what’s the best way to tackle a busy wedding season without derailing your financial goals? The experts all agree to budget early and spend intentionally.

“Start by getting a clear picture of all the weddings you’ve been invited to, because travel, gifts, accommodation and pre-wedding events all add up,” says Cook.

“Once you know how many you’re attending, assign a total budget and break it down per event,” she says, “It’s perfectly okay to spend more on close family or best friends, and a bit less on distant invites.

If you’re unsure on how to save and increase your budget, rounding up your spends is an easy way to put money aside.

“Rounding up your purchases is an easy way to save, with plenty of banks and apps providing this option of putting odd change into a separate pot,” says Tesco Bank’s savings and payments director Chris Henderson.

“For those who struggle with saving, this is a great option as it happens automatically so you don’t even realise you’re having money put away.”

Cropper also says to watch out for hidden costs, as time off work could potentially be unpaid, extra meals and even service tips and parking can add up. “If you’re worried about how much it’ll cost or you simply can’t afford all the extras, speak to the happy couple, set expectations, and, where possible, look for less expensive options,” she says.

“Then you can relax and really enjoy the celebrations without the financial hangover.”