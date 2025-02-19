Sub-4% mortgage rates ‘may be first to go’ following unexpected inflation jump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Annual UK house price growth accelerated in December, but some experts said that an unexpectedly big jump in inflation figures on Wednesday could start to dampen mortgage rates.

The average UK house price in December 2024 was £268,000, having increased by 4.6% annually, following a 3.9% rise in the 12 months to November, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Separate figures released by the ONS on Wednesday showed that the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3% in January, from 2.5% in December.

The jump was stronger than analysts had predicted, with a 2.8% increase having been forecast.

Major lenders have brought sub-4% fixed mortgage rates back on the market in February following a recent cut in the Bank of England base rate – but some mortgage experts predicted deals at this level may now be short-lived.

Over the coming days, the sub-4% rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers Matt Smith, Rightmove

Matt Smith, a mortgage expert at Rightmove, said: “This morning’s unexpectedly high inflation figure is likely to have a knock-on effect to some of the early momentum we were starting to see in mortgage rates coming down, as the financial markets react today.

“We’d hoped for a sustained period of gradual falls, but with inflation increasing by 0.2 (percentage points) more than the market expected, we can expect to see a change in that direction.

“Any news which deviates from market forecasts, is likely to cause rates to rise or fall. Over the coming days, the sub-4% rates that had only just started to come out may be the first to go as mortgage lenders re-look at what they can offer home movers.”

With inflation rising unexpectedly to 3%, the next rate reduction may be pushed back a little as the Bank of England keeps a close eye on inflationary pressures in coming months Jason Tebb, OnTheMarket

Jason Tebb, president of OnTheMarket, said: “Two interest rate cuts in the latter half of last year and one this month have had a positive knock-on effect on confidence, which the market relies so heavily on.

“With inflation rising unexpectedly to 3%, the next rate reduction may be pushed back a little as the Bank of England keeps a close eye on inflationary pressures in coming months.”

The ONS said that, in December 2024, average house prices increased in England to £291,000 (4.3% annual growth), in Wales to £208,000 (3.0%) and in Scotland to £189,000 (6.9%), in the 12 months to December 2024.

The average house price for Northern Ireland was £183,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, up by 9.0% compared with a year earlier.

Within England, the North East was the region with the highest annual house price inflation in December, at 6.7%, while London had the weakest annual growth, at 0.0%.

Jonathan Hopper, chief executive of Garrington Property Finders, said: “The number of homes for sale is so abundant in some areas – even in highly sought-after, prime postcodes – that buyers find themselves firmly in the driving seat and able to drive a hard bargain on price.

“This is likely to keep future price rises modest in much of southern England, and anyone planning to put their home on the market there in the coming months will need to price it competitively to attract buyers.”

Stamp duty discounts are set to become less generous from April, prompting some buyers to look to complete sales before the deadline. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

We expect the rate of growth in the ONS index to slow over 2025 due to much greater choice of homes for sale, up 11% on last year and higher stamp duty costs for most buyers from April Richard Donnell, Zoopla

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Latest data from the ONS shows a strong growth in house prices driven by increased sales activity over 2024 and a stamp duty rush in the final quarter of 2024.

“We expect the rate of growth in the ONS index to slow over 2025 due to much greater choice of homes for sale, up 11% on last year and higher stamp duty costs for most buyers from April.

“While the rate of inflation has increased, we don’t expect much change in average mortgage rates. Additionally, it’s positive that average earnings continue to rise faster than house prices, helping to reset housing affordability and improve access to the market.”

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country said: “If inflation continues to climb, the Bank of England may take a more cautious approach, potentially delaying further rate cuts this year. For buyers, this adds uncertainty, as higher inflation could keep borrowing costs elevated for longer.

“Those unable to complete purchases before the stamp duty changes may shift focus to broader economic policies, closely watching inflation and interest rate decisions before committing.

“Looking ahead, the key question remains whether the economy can sustain this positive trajectory. While further rate cuts could stimulate the market, much will depend on the Government’s ability to manage inflation effectively.

“If stability continues, we may see a more balanced housing market emerge, with steady demand supported by improving financial conditions rather than short-term policy-driven urgency.”

The ONS also said that average UK private rents increased by 8.7% annually in January 2025.

This represented a slowing from 9.0% in the 12 months to December 2024 and was below the record high annual rise of 9.2% in March 2024.

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark said: “Increases in rental prices across the UK have been an ongoing concern and our member agents continue to emphasise key issues regarding the continuous trend of lack of rental stock versus an ever-growing number of tenants looking for homes.

“Selling up altogether or turning to the short-term letting market is becoming a more attractive option for landlords due to the challenging legislative changes and increased financial liabilities they face.”