Storms and heavy rainfall driving up property insurance payouts – ABI

Some £1.6 billion worth of property claim payouts were made by insurers in the second quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), with adverse weather driving a significant portion of claims.

The total, to help homeowners and businesses bounce back from incidents which also include fire and theft, marks a 7% rise compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Between April and June, insurers paid out £322 million for damage caused by storms, heavy rainfall and frozen pipes. Of this, £198 million covered damage to people’s homes and possessions, while weather-related business claims totalled £124 million.

The average property claim was £6,200 for households and £17,400 for businesses.

The annual average price of combined building and contents home insurance in the second quarter of 2025 was £391, £2 lower than the previous quarter, but £1 more compared with the same period in 2024, the ABI said.

The average price of buildings-only insurance was down by £1 on the previous quarter, at £321. This was £4 higher compared with the same period in 2024.

The typical price of contents-only insurance in the second quarter of 2025 dropped to £129 – £2 down on the previous quarter and £7 lower than the average price paid in the second quarter of 2024.

Mark Shepherd, head of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: ”Our latest figures emphasise the vital protection insurance continues to offer people and businesses.

“They also underscore the growing impact of adverse weather on communities across the UK.

“With climate change making such events more severe and frequent, prevention must become a much greater part of the solution.”

Louise Clark, manager of general insurance policy at the ABI, said: “Flooding and storm damage can be deeply distressing and disruptive.

“While we can’t control the weather, small preventative steps can go a long way in protecting our homes and reducing the fallout.

“Clearing gutters, securing roof tiles, fixing any leaks, repairing cracks in doors and windows, and fitting flood gates or airbrick covers where needed, all help limit physical damage when bad weather strikes.

“It’s also important to stay on top of your insurance.

“Reviewing your policy regularly, checking with your provider if you’re unsure what’s covered, and keeping your home in good repair are essential to ensuring you’re fully protected when the unexpected happens.”