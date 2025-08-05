Battle against state pensions gender gap ‘nearly won’ for new retirees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The state pensions gender gap has narrowed to £1.80 per week on average for those who have recently started to claim it, according to Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures.

Statistics covering December 1 2023 to November 30 2024, reflecting “inflows to the new state pension”, show that on average women are receiving 99.1% of the amount received by men.

The amounts for men and women are on course to be equal very shortly, the department said.

The data was obtained following a freedom of information (FOI) request by former Liberal Democrat pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, who is now a partner at consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock).

Sir Steve requested data showing the average amount of new state pension received by men and women who had claimed within the latest 12 months for which the figures are available.

According to the FOI response, the average newly retired man now receives a pension of £209.95 per week, with the average newly retired woman getting £208.15.

The new state pension was introduced in 2016, simplifying the system.

It had to be phased in gradually, helping to protect the pension rights that some people had already built up under the old system.

Women often lost out under the previous system, due to career gaps and caring responsibilities.

The FOI response said: “Women on the new state pension are receiving over £18 more per week than those on the pre-2016 system.

“That is around 98% of the amount received by men (the average for women under the pre-2016 system is 86%).”

Sir Steve said: “I am delighted to see that when it comes to the state pension, the battle against the gender pension gap is nearly won for those retiring today.

“When there is so much negative news about gaps between men and women when it comes to pensions, these figures show that things can be changed provided that there is the political will to do so.

“There are however far too many women who have already retired who are living on reduced pensions and I will continue to campaign for them to be treated fairly, including by rooting out all of the errors which have led to so many being underpaid for so long.”