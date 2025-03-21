Putting your house on the market? Here’s some tips for getting it sold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spring is finally here which means the housing market will - traditionally - start warming up.

Data from property selling site Rightmove shows that putting your home on the market around now can make for an easier selling process.

Figures from the site indicate that February and March are the top months to list a property on the market, followed by April and then January.

It found that these months were the highest in terms of converting into a successful sale.

open image in gallery Spring is a good time to put your home on the market ( PA )

But what can make your home stand out from the crowd? And what could potentially put buyers off?

We’ve spoken to some experts to help sellers seal the deal.

1. Do consider an open day.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove’s property expert says: “It can be really tough to keep your home looking at its best all the time when conducting viewings.

“If this is something you’re finding difficult, ask your agent if they can host an open day, where they can schedule a number of viewings all on the same day. That way, you can get lots of viewings done while only having to prepare your home once. You could head out for the day and let your agent take care of the rest.”

2. Do add some greenery.

Houseplants can be a cost-effective way to freshen up a home.

open image in gallery Bringing plant life into your home can help sell it. ( PA )

Babcock says: “A plant in every room can really make the home feel alive and add a pop of colour, particularly now that we’re in spring. They can also leave a great scent if you choose a scented variety, but choose wisely – perhaps consider a more popular variety over your personal taste.”

3. Do emphasise your home’s energy efficiency.

Harry Chennells, from Cheffins estate agents in Cambridge, says buyers are increasingly looking for homes with lower running costs.

He suggests: “If the home has energy-efficient features such as smart thermostats, LED lighting, or double glazing, make sure they are highlighted in the listing.”

4. Do make your home light and airy.

Chennells suggests: “Open up curtains and blinds before viewings to let as much light in as possible, and trim back any overgrown hedges which might be blocking sunlight, and use mirrors to reflect light and create a brighter, more welcoming atmosphere.”

5. Do sort out the garden.

Gareth Friend, director at Chester-based agents Carman Friend, says: “It’s time to get any gardens and outside space shining to make those first impressions count.

“You can also bring some of the spring inside, by making sure the home is filled with fresh flowers. If you live in an apartment and it happens to have a balcony, don’t forget to spend some time making sure it’s welcoming, and that the pots are clean and usable, adding to the home’s outside appeal.”

6. Do some research.

Toby Leek, president of NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark, suggests doing “a little bit of background work” to research other similar houses up for sale locally and make sure your home shows “all its potential”.

He suggests exploring all the different options available for selling a property, whether this is via a high street-based estate agent, an online agency or an auction.

Sellers should also ensure they are happy with the valuation of the property, he says, adding: “Aiming too high regarding price can put buyers off if there are similar properties in the area at lower prices.”

Experts also warn there are things which could hinder a sale:

1. Don’t be a hindrance.

Jordan Halstead, CEO of Jordan & Halstead based in North West England, says: “Don’t be tempted to follow the agent during the viewings – allow the agent to conduct the viewings and depending on the size of your home, perhaps even consider leaving for viewings.

“Not only can it make the process smoother, but allows the potential buyers to be honest about how they are feeling and can help to address any concerns for further viewings.”

2. Don’t overlook details.

Leek says: “Neat and tidy pictures can make all the difference for people enquiring about your property and traditionally, great-looking bathrooms and kitchens are aspects buyers look very closely at.”

Friend adds: “Now is the time to get carpets shampooed and smelling great, and to iron out any scuffs and knocks accumulated over the years with a paint brush.

“Sometimes it’s the small touches that make a big difference, and vice versa, buyers often get hung up on the smallest of details, so take some time with these.”

3. Don’t ‘cut corners’ when appointing a professional and regret it later.

Leek suggests shortlisting agents, checking accreditation and recent customer reviews and making sure there is transparency over services and cost.

He adds that “similar due diligence” should be paid to legal work.

Leek says: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions to help ensure all aspects of the process run smoothly and that a legal professional has fully understood your precise case.”

4. Don’t leave clutter.

Many homes have rooms that are a bit of a “dumping ground” – but try to declutter for photos and viewings.

Mark Lawrinson, operations director at Beresfords, based in Essex, suggests staging each room, saying: “For example, if you have a small room that you use for storage, remove it for viewings and dress the room with a small bed or office space.”

Elaine Penhaul, director at Lemon and Lime Interiors, suggests moving furniture around to show off your home’s features and checking all light bulbs are working.

She adds: “Also, don’t leave toothbrushes and other personal items in the bathroom – throw them into a box and hide it in a cupboard!”

5. Don’t assume buyers will love your taste.

Lawrinson adds: “Consider temporarily storing any really unique decor – it may not be to your buyer’s taste, and may unwantedly stick in their mind when considering the home, when you want them to focus on the more important things!”

6. Don’t forget to clean up after pets.

Chennells adds: “Houses need to feel clean and fresh, and this particularly applies to those with pets. Dirty dog water bowls or cat litter trays can be an instant turn-off.”