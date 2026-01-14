Nearly one in five adults have a side hustle, survey indicates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly one in five people have an additional job or side hustle, research indicates.

Some 17% of women have an additional venture, as do 18% of men, a survey for Scottish Widows found.

The research found that, for women, buying and reselling on online platforms is a particularly popular way to make extra cash.

For men, freelance work, such as designing, writing, or looking after pets, is often the preferred way of raising additional funds.

People on lower incomes were particularly likely to use side hustle earnings for everyday living expenses, while higher earners were more likely to pocket the extra money to save or invest, according to the survey.

The research was carried out by YouGov in August 2025 among more than 2,500 people across Britain aged 18 to 50.

Susan Hope, a savings expert at Scottish Widows said: “A side hustle can be a practical way to boost your income no matter what your situation is.

“Investing the income from your side hustle is a smart way to make your money work harder for you and grow over the longer term, helping you achieve your long-term financial goals.

“Thinking of investing as a side hustle could also help more people build up financial resilience to face into life’s unexpected costs.

“It’s about small amounts that add up over time.”