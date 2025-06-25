One in four parents happy to pay a fine to take children on term-time holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost a quarter of parents say they would be happy to take their children out of school for a term-time holiday - despite being fined to do so.

Research by Opinium shows 23 per cent of parents would take the hit of a financial penalty, with almost two in five (18 per cent) saying the difference in prices of holidays in and out of term time makes paying the fine worthwhile.

Earlier this year, research from Confused.com showed parents had collectively paid a massive £41m in fines for taking pupils out of school during term time over the past three years. Local councils can fine each parent £80 per child, which rises to £160 if not paid within 21 days. Subsequent absences can result in larger fines and parents being taken to court.

The new data shows 16 per cent of parents say they anticipate taking their children out of school during the current summer term to save on costs, meaning around two million parents could be fined.

“Parents are under huge financial pressure, so it’s no wonder that millions are prepared to risk fines in order to treat their families to a much-needed break,” said James Lynn, co-founder of Currensea, which commissioned the study.

“The costs of overseas holidays soar outside of term time making it incredibly hard for many families to travel – those who do prioritise the family holiday experience can feel faced with no choice but to take kids out of school during term time, with the potential savings of off-peak travel outweighing the impact of any fines.”

The survey also revealed that more than one in ten (11 per cent) have been fined previously, but would still consider doing so again to make savings.

Close to a fifth (17 per cent) of parents responding to the 2,000-person survey said they can no longer afford to take their child away during school holidays.

Additional concerns from parents showed that costs from spending overseas were high on the agenda.

More than seven in ten (72 per cent) cited bank charges for spending money abroad being too high and two-thirds (67 per cent) using their bank’s debit card abroad made it feel as though “hidden costs” were involved.