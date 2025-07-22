How much should you be saving each month at 30, 40 and 50 years old?

Building a savings pot can help provide an important safety net to cover unexpected expenses or even for key money milestones.

A savings pot can come to the rescue if you need cash to cover emergencies such as home repairs or you could use it to work towards a goal such as a holiday or a dream car.

It can be hard to know how much you should save though as everyone will have different goals and there are different factors at play such as your income and even your age.

One common savings mantra is the 50/30/20 rule, where you spend half your salary on expenses, 30 per cent on wants and put 20 per cent in savings.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Everyone will have their own goals and aspirations when it comes to their savings pots which will change as people progress through their adult lives.”

The right amount to save depends on your stage of life and what gives you peace of mind, says Philly Ponniah, chartered wealth manager at Philly Financial.

“Factors like job security, dependents, insurance, and access to other savings all play a role,” she explained. “As with all personal finance, it’s personal, the right safety net is the one that helps you feel financially secure.”

There are a various ways to save, from high-interest easy access accounts that let you withdraw your funds when you need them, to cash ISAs where your returns are tax-free. However you put money aside, here is how much you should save based on your age.

How much should you save in your 30s?

By the time you reach age 30, you will most likely have finished studying and may have a student loan to repay, while you could also have left your childhood home and be balancing paying rent and saving for a deposit to buy your first property. There may even be plans to get married.

That is a lot to put money aside for.

The median salary for someone age 30 to 39 is £39,988, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which would mean saving £7,997.60 annually or £666.47 on a monthly basis based on putting aside 20 per cent.

However, Springall said: “Typically, those in their 30s should be saving slightly more than 20 per cent, aiming for 25 per cent of their disposable income. They must also ensure they are contributing a fair portion of their salary into their pension and be sure to have some cash stashed away to have a holiday or pay for any hobbies to take care of their wellbeing.”

How much should you save in your 40s?

ONS figures suggest those in their 40s typically earn £42,796 per year. That would mean putting aside £8,559.20 a year or £713.27 per month.

But by the time you reach your 40s, you may have even more financial challenges such as paying a mortgage, running your own business and even bringing up a family or caring for older family members.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Springall added: “It’s no wonder then if some have forgotten to put a little bit of cash to one side.

“The general budgeting rule applies here, where 20 per cent of any disposable salary saved to cover costs, and ensure pension provisions are not neglected when other life events take centre stage. Those feeling the strain would be wise to set up a pot that’s quick to access, in case of emergencies.”

How much should you save in your 50s?

In an ideal world, someone in their 50s would be close to paying off their mortgage, which should free up some savings and mean more money can be put towards retirement in hopefully the near future.

ONS data suggests that median salaries drop once people are in their 50s, as some may slow down at work later into the decade. The typical salary for someone age 50 to 59 is £40,456 so putting aside 20 per cent would mean saving £8,091.20 per year or £674.27 a month.

Springall suggests the lack of other financial commitments can hopefully free up a decent portion of someone’s net income at this age but it would be wise to start thinking about funding your retirement.

She said: “People are working longer, and living longer, so that means they need to put even more money away into their pension to fund their retirement.

“The first question someone should ask is whether they will be able to retire ‘comfortably’ or not. If no, then they must prioritise building their savings, or relinquish assets to cover the cost of care and comforts. This is where advice is critical.”

When investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than invested. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.