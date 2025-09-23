Major bank launches new current account offering up to £20 cashback a month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Santander UK has unveiled a new current account, the Edge Explorer, which promises customers up to £20 in monthly cashback alongside an attractive interest rate through a linked savings account.

However, these benefits come with a monthly fee of £17.

The account offers 1 per cent cashback, capped at £10 per month, on eligible debit card spending.

An additional £10 cashback is available monthly for eligible household bills paid via direct debit, potentially totalling £20 back into customers' pockets.

Beyond financial incentives, the Edge Explorer provides a suite of lifestyle perks. These include comprehensive worldwide family travel and mobile phone insurance, UK and European breakdown cover, and round-the-clock remote access to a GP service within the UK.

Customers will also gain access to Santander’s Edge Saver account, which offers a competitive 6.00 per cent AER interest on balances up to £4,000.

open image in gallery Customers must be UK residents and aged between 18 and 73 to be eligible for the account ( Getty/iStock )

This rate incorporates an initial bonus for the first 12months following the account's opening.

Other perks with the account include no foreign exchange fees on purchases overseas and no Santander fees on international money transfers.

Anthony Warrington, head of current accounts at Santander UK, said the account had been designed to provide “customers and their families with cover for some of life’s ‘what ifs’, whether that’s a lost phone or a holiday that doesn’t quite go to plan”.

Customers must be aged 18 to 73 to apply and be UK residents to have the account. Joint account holders must live at the same address to have the account and insurance, the bank said.

They may only open one Edge Explorer current account per person, it added.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said that for some people, it may be more cost-effective to open an account with a bundle of incentives.

But she said: “It is essential customers take time to pick which benefits would be most valuable to them.”

open image in gallery Santander said the account is designed to cover some of life’s ‘what ifs’ ( PA Wire )

She said that people should also check levels of protection when weighing up whether products are right for their needs.

Ms Springall added: “The account charges a £17 monthly fee, but this can be wiped away from the attractive cashback offer, where customers can earn up £20 from both debit card spending and through eligible household bills.

“On top of this, the account provides access to the Edge Saver account which pays an attractive 6 per cent AER.

“As an alternative, the Nationwide FlexPlus offers a comprehensive package of insurance add-ons and is currently paying switchers £175.

“Switching current accounts is quick and easy to do and the Current Account Switch Service (Cass) moves over both any balance and redirects both standing orders and direct debits to a new account.”

Nationwide’s FlexPlus account offers perks including worldwide travel insurance, mobile phone insurance, vehicle breakdown cover in the UK and the rest of Europe and access to other Nationwide products, for an £18 per month fee.