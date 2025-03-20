The locations set to get new banking hubs as Santander closes 95 branches
Here’s where customers will be able to do their banking
Following Santander UK's announcement of 95 branch closures, cash access network Link has recommended 19 new banking hubs across the UK.
These shared banking spaces offer crucial financial services to communities impacted by dwindling branch numbers.
Santander's closures will leave the bank with 349 branches.
Banking hubs operate much like traditional branches but provide services for customers of various banks.
Post Office employees staff the counter service, enabling customers to deposit and withdraw cash, pay bills, and conduct everyday transactions.
For more complex issues requiring specialist knowledge or privacy, private meeting spaces are available for consultations with community bankers from participating banks.
These bankers operate on a rotating schedule, ensuring access to different providers throughout the week.
Eighteen of the 19 newly recommended hubs are a direct response to Santander's closures, while one hub, located in Tonbridge, Kent, resulted from a community appeal.
This brings the total number of hubs recommended by Link to 224.
The government has pledged to deliver 350 banking hubs during the current Parliament.
The hubs will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. To date, 139 banking hubs are up and running.
Since 2022, Link has assessed 1,879 bank branch closures, and continues to receive community requests for better cash access.
John Howells, chief executive of Link, said: “Banking hubs continue to prove popular, and we’re delighted to announce that 19 new locations will benefit from their services in the future.
“The hubs will make a real difference for the millions of people who still rely on cash. We’re committed to keeping cash on the high street, and will continue recommending banking hubs where they are needed.”
New banking hub locations
- Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex
- Billericay, Essex
- Dover, Kent
- Droitwich, Worcestershire
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Holyhead, Anglesey
- Ilkley, West Yorkshire
- Larne, Antrim
- Maldon, Essex
- Morley, West Yorkshire
- North Walsham, Norfolk
- Redcar, North Yorkshire
- Saffron Walden, Essex
- St Annes-on-the-Sea, Lancashire
- Turriff, Aberdeenshire
- Uckfield, East Sussex
- Urmston, Great Manchester
- Tonbridge, Kent (a location which was confirmed by Link following a successfully appealed community request)
