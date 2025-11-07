What parents are sacrificing to buy everything on Santa’s wish list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Christmas wish of many parents is to give their kids the best of everything – even if it means sacrifices for themselves.

In fact, new research shows nearly half of parents (46%) say they’ll prioritise their children’s Christmas experience over every other area of household spending this year. And the study by thinkmoney found almost a third (29%) of parents say they’ll socialise less to cover the cost, while 27% will forgo their own treats and 22% will sacrifice trips or weekends away.

Parents sacrificing nights out (35%), and not buying adult gifts (31%) and new clothes (26%) mean they’ll save an average of £132 this Christmas.

But it’s not just treats and luxuries that are being put on the back burner – even the basics aren’t off limits, with one in 10 parents (9%) saying they’ll scale back their food shop or heating to make sure the big day still delivers.

“Parents are trying to give their kids the kind of Christmas they remember from their own childhood, but they’re doing it in completely different economic conditions,” comments Vix Leyton, a consumer expert at thinkmoney.

“You can’t explain inflation or energy bills to a six-year-old who just wants Santa to bring the same toys their friends are talking about. But what’s really striking is how much people are willing to give up to make it happen; nights out, treats, even warmth at home – and it’s coming from love, not indulgence.”

And Jasmine Birtles, founder of the financial advice website MoneyMagpie, says: “This year it’s much easier to be honest with friends, family and even the kids, about how much you can all spend at Christmas. The first thing everyone should do if they’re struggling financially is to tell others that Christmas might be a bit reduced this year.

“Most people will agree and be relieved to hear they don’t have to go mad over presents etc this year.”

According to the research, nearly three-quarters of parents (72%) are dreading the moment the Christmas lists start appearing, with the most feared requests including smartphones (28%), games consoles (26%), premium tech gadgets such as tablets and smartwatches (25%), and designer trainers (21%).

More than two in five parents (43%) say they feel pressure to overspend on Christmas, and Leyton advises: “The challenge is finding the balance. You can protect the magic without breaking yourself in the process. Be honest about limits early, look for second-hand or refurbished options, and set expectations that fit your reality, not social media’s highlight reel. Kids don’t remember the receipt, they remember the feeling.”

To help parents avoid having to make Christmas sacrifices, the experts suggest they…

Drown out the noise

Don’t listen to what other people are spending at Christmas. “Social media has bred a whole new world of ways to make you spend, from matching pyjamas to Christmas Eve boxes, but you don’t have to do every single thing,” stresses Leyton. “Instagram ‘Likes’ don’t add up to a perfect Christmas, and there will be a lot you don’t see behind the posts.”

Focus on one big present

Tell the kids there isn’t much extra cash around but they can have one big present, suggests Birtles. “Ask them what they’d like – give them a budget and tell them the sort of things you could get. Then once you know about that one big one you can still look out for extra little gifts to add in.”

Save as you shopBirtles says using supermarket reward points, like Tesco Clubcard or Nectar, can help pay for gifts or food. She says it’s also worth checking apps like Too Good To Go or Olio for discounted or free festive food.

And Leyton says it’s a good idea to build savings into your normal shopping habits, by using cashback sites like Quidco and TopCashback, which give you a little back on most online purchase. She adds: “Voucher codes often work alongside cashback – it’s always worth a quick search before you buy.”

Make use of community help

Many communities across the UK run toy swaps, Christmas fairs, or community gift drives in the run-up to December, and Birtles suggests: “Check local Facebook groups, community centres, and libraries – they often list events where you can pick up nearly-new toys, decorations, and clothes for free or very little.

“Don’t hesitate to ask – these schemes exist precisely for families who need a hand.”

Swap and downshift

When it comes to Christmas staples like crisps, chocolate or cheeseboards, supermarket own-brands are often top in blind taste tests for a fraction of the price, Leyton points out. “A good rule of thumb is to downshift one level from your usual brand for every item and see if anyone in the house notices. If they don’t, that’s a quiet win. You don’t have to spend big to keep the festive table looking the part.”

She says it’s the same for decorations and stocking fillers – mix one or two ‘hero’ items with cheaper swaps. “The tree looks just as good with budget baubles once the lights are on,” she points out.

Focus on experiences, not expense

Children value time and attention far more than expensive presents, stresses Birtles, so rather than parents sacrificing their own things, it’s a good idea to create small but special traditions, particularly for young children.

She suggests a movie night with homemade popcorn, a walk to see local Christmas lights, or a hot chocolate and pyjamas evening, and says: “These moments feel magical without costing a penny.

“If older kids understand the situation, involve them in the challenge of finding free fun; it teaches resourcefulness and gratitude. Christmas doesn’t have to be costly to be memorable – it just needs warmth, care and togetherness.”

Avoid delivery costsDelivery costs add up fast, and Leyton suggests choosing click and collect from supermarkets or high-street chains to save on postage, and avoid the impulse buys that come with scrolling for free delivery add-ons. Pick a store that’s on your usual route and you’ve saved time and petrol too, she says.

“There’s a lot of pressure to make Christmas look perfect, but kids don’t really care about brand names or matching pyjamas, as much as they care that you’re there,” she stresses.

“The magic isn’t in the money, it’s in the memories. Use tricks that make your budget stretch further, and let go of the idea that spending more equals doing it better. You’re not cutting corners; you’re just cutting out the bits that don’t matter.”