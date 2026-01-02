Queen Elizabeth II and British Grand Prix celebrated in 2026 coin designs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal Mint has revealed some of the milestone anniversaries that are being celebrated in five new UK coin designs for 2026, including 200 years of the Zoological Society London (ZSL) and 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

Two new 50p coins will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Grand Prix in Britain, and 50 years of The King’s Trust.

Two new £2 coins will celebrate 200 years of the ZSL and the 200th anniversary of HMS Beagle.

The first £5 coin to be revealed by the Mint in 2026 celebrates 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a first for The Royal Mint, 52 gold commemorative versions of the 2026 collection have been produced using recycled gold.

In partnership with Sempsa, the gold found in the annual sets has been recycled from old jewellery and coins.

The Royal Mint said it aims to produce all gold commemorative coins from recycled gold by the end of 2026.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint said: “This is an exciting moment for the nation to discover some of the anniversaries that will be celebrated on UK coins in 2026.

“Whether you’re a royal enthusiast, a motor racing fan, or passionate about conservation, there’s something for everyone in this collection.

“Coins have a unique ability to mark a variety of themes that resonate across different communities and interests, creating lasting reminders of the moments and institutions that shape our shared heritage.”

She added: “We are also delighted to be introducing recycled gold into a limited number of commemorative coins. This move demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future for The Royal Mint, preserving finite precious metal resources and supporting a circular economy.”

In 2024, a reformation metals facility was launched at the Mint’s manufacturing site in south Wales, where gold is recovered from end-of-life technology such as laptops, TVs and mobile phones, and used in jewellery and lifestyle products.

Working with Betts Metals, the Mint also uses silver from industrial and medical X-ray films in products such as the silver sixpence.

The 2026 commemorative sets will be available to buy in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 2 from The Royal Mint’s website, with prices starting from £39.50.

The limited edition 22 carat gold coin set is priced at £14,500.

Each of the coins will be available individually throughout 2026, except for The King’s Trust 50p which is available only as part of the Mint’s annual set.

The coins are only available to buy, rather than being released into general circulation.

The obverse side of each commemorative coin in the set features the official coinage portrait of the King.

From January 2, visitors to The Royal Mint Experience in Wales will be able to strike their own 2026 dated £1 coin.

Here is some more information from The Royal Mint about its 2026 annual set designs:

– The 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II £5 coin

Born on April 21 1926, Queen Elizabeth II has appeared on more UK coins than any other British monarch, the Mint said.

During her reign, five official coinage portraits of the monarch appeared on the UK’s circulating coins. The design features Elizabeth II’s cypher as well as depicting St Edward’s Crown, surrounded by foliage based on the ironwork of the East Door of St George’s Chapel where the late Queen is buried.

The design features the inscription: “Exaltabitur in gloria,” which translates to: “She will be exalted in glory.”

One hundred beads surround the design, representing the centenary since the queen’s birth.

– 200 years of the ZSL £2 coin

Celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2026, the Zoological Society of London’s mission is to help people and wildlife thrive together.

Founded by Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles in 1826 for “the advancement of zoological science”, the conservation charity now supports wildlife in more than 70 countries across the world.

The UK £2 coin celebrating 200 years features three key animals – the Sumatran tiger, Socorro dove and partula snail.

The coin’s inscription reads: “Restoring wildlife together.”

– HMS Beagle 200th anniversary £2 coin

HMS Beagle was used for exploration and discovery and during its years of active service the ship’s passengers included naturalist Charles Darwin.

Beagle was launched in 1820. It was was refitted as a surveying vessel and undertook its first commission in 1826.

The design of the coin displays the ship and has an edge inscription that reads “The voyage of the Beagle”.

– 100 Years of the Grand Prix in Britain 50p

The design of the coin shows how the vehicles used at the British Grand Prix have evolved over the time, featuring a historic racing car that was used in the earlier races alongside a 2026 Formula 1 car.

– 50 Years of The King’s Trust 50p

In 1976, King Charles III used his Navy severance pay to fund several community initiatives that became the foundations of what is now known as The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust).

Over 50 years, the charity has helped more than 1.2 million young people across the UK, supporting them to develop confidence and skills to get ready for work, secure a job or start a business.

The coin’s reverse features a design by Jessica Gregorio, a graphic designer and former trust beneficiary, reflecting the journey and aspirations of young people supported by the charity.

A flowing stream references the Royal Navy origin story, the sun represents optimism and the light the trust brings to young lives, while clouds symbolise dreams and ambitions.