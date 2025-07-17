Homes with a sea view ‘command average premium of more than £88,000’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coastal homes boasting a sea view command a price tag nearly £88,107 higher on average than those without, according to Rightmove.

The website’s analysis indicates that coastal home buyers wanting to be able to see the sea face paying a price premium of nearly a third (32%).

The average asking price for a home with a sea view stands at just over £363,181, its analysis found.

The property website looked at more than 200 coastal areas, comparing the average asking price of homes in these areas when a sea view was mentioned compared with those without a sea view.

The average price for a home with a sea view is £363,181.51, while the average price for a coastal home where no sea view was mentioned is £275,074.81, the analysis indicated.

This makes a price difference of £88,106.70.

At a regional level, the East Midlands leads the charge with a 68% premium, with homes with a sea view having a price tag of £428,330 on average.

The South West had the next biggest premium at 44%, with Scotland a close third at 43%.

Torbay in Devon was found to be a sea view hotspot – being the area with the biggest cluster of available homes listed with a sea view in Rightmove’s analysis.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “Sea views have always been a highly sought after feature for home buyers, and our latest research highlights just how much more people are willing to pay for one.

“The East Midlands claims top spot as the region with the highest price premium for homes with a sea view at 68%, compared to homes with a sea view in the South East which has a much lower sea view premium of 22%.

“A contributing factor for this difference could be the exclusivity of properties with a sea view in these areas.”

Rightmove’s analysis involved looking at properties on its website that mention “sea view” in the listing description. The data covered January to June 2025.

Here are the average asking prices for homes with a sea view, followed by the percentage price premium compared with asking prices for coastal homes without a sea view being mentioned, according to Rightmove:

East Midlands, £428,330, 68%

South West, £405,676, 44%

Scotland, £218,867, 43%

North East, £231,194, 28%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £193,711, 27%

North West, £201,292, 26%

East of England, £305,264, 25%

Wales, £298,824, 24%

South East, £367,209, 22%

And here are the hotspots where a sea view is most likely to be mentioned, according to the analysis by Rightmove:

1. Torbay

2. Bournemouth

3. Cornwall

4. Isle of Wight

5. Hastings

6. Folkestone

7. Brighton

8. Thanet

9. Tendring

10. North Yorkshire