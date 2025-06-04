‘Busiest May for house sales agreed since 2021’ as hotspots revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

May this year was the busiest month for house sales being agreed since March 2022, according to Rightmove.

The website said May is traditionally a brisk month for sales and last month’s transactions reflect improved market conditions as home movers press ahead, following a stamp duty hike at the start of April.

Last month was also the busiest month of May for agreed property sales since 2021.

Rightmove said the average five-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.61%, compared with 6.11% in July 2023.

The website also said that Heywood in Greater Manchester, Pudsey in West Yorkshire, and Wilmslow in Cheshire all saw particularly big jumps in house sales in May, compared with a year earlier.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “With mortgage rates higher than the lows we saw post-financial crisis, and affordability stretched, many buyers are continuing to look for value, which is likely reflected in the lower than average prices of some of the current hotspots.

“With the overall number of sellers continuing to run at a decade-high, sellers need to also be mindful of the competition they might face from other sellers trying to secure a buyer in their area.

“Working with a local agent to price realistically and competitively for that market, rather than pricing too high, is one way to increase the likelihood of a successful sale.”