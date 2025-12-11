New home buyer inquiries fell to two-year low in November – Rics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The volume of new home buyer inquiries deteriorated to the weakest level recorded in around two years in November, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics).

A net balance of 32% of property professionals reported new buyer inquiries falling rather than rising, which was the weakest reading since late 2023, its report found.

The number of new instructions to sell and sales being agreed was also falling overall, with professionals highlighting the impact of pre-Budget uncertainty.

Survey feedback continues to point to a gentle decline in house prices overall, with price falls being particularly negative in London.

But professionals in Northern Ireland and Scotland continue to cite an upward trend in house prices, Rics said.

Over the year ahead, a net balance of 15% of property professionals anticipate sales volumes will pick up and a net balance of 24% believe house prices will increase.

In the lettings market, professionals expect rents to increase by around 2.5% over the next year.

The report indicates the market is likely to remain subdued until early 2026.

Rics chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said: “The housing market has been struggling for momentum for several months, and the recent Budget announcements are unlikely to materially shift that picture.

“The ending of Budget-related uncertainty is welcome, but the fundamental challenges of affordability and elevated borrowing costs will in all probability keep activity subdued in the near term.

“That said, the 12-month outlook has brightened somewhat, likely reflecting a growing sense that the Bank of England may have a little more scope to reduce interest rates than seemed plausible only a short while ago.

“Meanwhile in the lettings market, although tenant demand does appear to be softening the lack of stock is keeping rental expectations elevated and the additional tax levied on landlords in the Budget will likely exacerbate this trend.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “The barrage of property tax speculation before the Budget unsurprisingly soured sentiment among buyers and sellers.

“Now there is clarity, we expect existing transactions to accelerate before Christmas, and activity should remain relatively strong in early 2026.”

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at property firm Hamptons said: “Looking ahead, we expect the new year to bring a pick-up in activity.

“Rate cuts, combined with strong income growth, should support both prices and transaction volumes.

“That said, prime markets may continue to lag behind the mainstream, as higher-value buyers remain more sensitive to economic and political uncertainty.”