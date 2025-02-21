6 tips for budding investors – as new research reveals women are closing the ‘investment gap’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women are often seen as lagging behind men when it comes to finances, sometimes being considered as less confident around money than their male counterparts.

The phrase “girl math” has also become popular on social media in recent years, being used to describe some less-than-rational justifications for money and spending habits.

But new data from Revolut indicates that some women are now powering ahead when it comes to investing.

Women aged 45 to 54 performed particularly strongly against men in the same age group typically last year, in terms of seeing their investments generating higher returns, according to data from Revolut’s platform.

The research, released in the run-up to International Women’s Day (March 8, 2025) found investments made by women aged 25 to 34 and 55 to 64 also recorded higher profits when compared with men in the same age group.

While younger women aged 18 to 25 recorded less profits than men in the same age group, this age group was active in boosting the number of accounts held, Revolut said.

Overall, the number of trading accounts opened by women in 2024 was up by 31% year-on-year, compared with an increase of 20% for men, according to Revolut’s data.

It says technology stocks dominated investment trends for UK customers in 2024.

Yana Shkrebenkova, CEO of wealth and trading at Revolut UK says: “It’s refreshing but not unexpected to see women finally out-investing men.

“Gen-Z women in particular are becoming increasingly active in the space and are taking steps to up-skill and close the investment gap – perhaps due to better access to online resources.”

She adds: “While men have historically been considered more confident investors, our data shows that women are becoming increasingly empowered to embrace trading and wealth management.

“It’s early days, but the data shows that men may need to take a leaf out of women’s books. We only expect the gender investment gap to continue shrinking as women feel more empowered to put their investment skills to good use.”

In general, the value of investments can go down as well as up and investors may get less money back than they put in.

Shkrebenkova also says that investing is about patience, research, and discipline.

Even if they are just starting small, UK investors sticking to a long-term plan can build a resilient portfolio, she says.

Here are her tips for anyone looking to get started:

1. Start with ‘why?’

Shkrebenkova says: “The hardest step in investing is simply starting. Many would-be investors never begin. Before diving in, clarify your goals – retirement, property, a dream holiday – whatever drives you. Always keep in mind your ‘why?’ and remember, investing is a marathon, not a sprint.”

2. Invest responsibly and consistently

It’s important to make sure you’ve got enough money set aside to cover all the costs of your essentials. It’s also wise to build an emergency fund – a pot of cash savings that can be easily accessed if you suddenly need to deal with an unexpected bill.

Shkrebenkova suggests: “Only invest what you can comfortably afford – even if it’s just £1 – and grow from there. Consistent contributions, however modest, can be surprisingly powerful over time – compounding is the engine that drives true long-term growth for portfolios.”

Compound interest is the interest earned on the amount of money originally put in as well as any interest that has already built up – so you’re getting “interest on interest”.

It’s a bit like pushing a snowball across a snow-blanketed field – the bigger the snowball grows, the more snow sticks to it over time.

3. Master the basics

Shkrebenkova cautions against relying on “gurus” advocating “get rich quick” schemes.

She says it’s important to understand how your investments actually make money, adding: “Knowledge is your superpower and staying curious fosters better decisions over time. Read reputable sources, listen to solid podcasts, and research companies thoroughly.”

4. Remember the benefits of diversification and keep adapting

Shkrebenkova says the phrase: “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket,” still holds true.

“Spread your risk across sectors, asset classes, and geographies to cushion against market swings. Revisit and rebalance your portfolio as needed to stay aligned with your goals.”

5. Market movements are normal – so are emotions

Another hard part of investing – apart from starting – is staying disciplined and not overreacting to short-term market movements, says Shkrebenkova.

She says: “Volatility is normal, emotions are too. Sudden drops or surges can trigger knee-jerk reactions. Resist the urge to panic or chase hype. Stick to your plan and trust your diversified approach.”

6. Finally, remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it usually is

Claims of “guaranteed” big returns far beyond what would be expected from industry benchmarks are red flags.

“These schemes often hide hefty fees – or may be outright scams,” says Shkrebenkova.

“Always do thorough research before parting with your cash.”

People looking to research a firm may want to bear in mind that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has a “warning list” on its website.

It also has a firm checker on its website. This helps people to check whether a financial services provider is authorised by the regulator – as well as whether or not the firm has the FCA’s permission to provide the services that the potential customer wants.