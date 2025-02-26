Retiring early, good work-life balance and kitchen island ‘key signs of wealth’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Being able to retire early or have frequent holidays are seen as hallmarks of wealth by some people – while for others having a kitchen island or a good work-life balance are perceived as signs of affluence, a survey has found.

Th research was carried out for HSBC UK’s Your Money’s Worth: Defining Wealth in 2025 report, which compared attitudes, perceptions and aspirations around wealth.

Half of (49%) people surveyed across the UK believe that having investments is a key measure of wealth, with the ability to retire early (48%) and to travel often (48%) following closely behind.

For some, indicators of wealth are within the home, with 19% saying a private driveway and 10% thinking a kitchen island is a key marker.

Having help with household chores was also an important definer, with one in four (25%) people thinking having a cleaner is a sign of being wealthy.

Money and material goods are not the only indicator of wealth – as many people in the research also associate being “well off” with wellbeing.

Around one in six (15%) people believe wealth is linked to the strength of personal relationships and for 14%, wealth aligns to a good work-life balance and the ability to enjoy life.

Younger age groups up to 35 years old were more likely than older generations to define wealth through a more wellbeing-focused lens, HSBC UK found.

The research was released to mark the relaunch of HSBC UK’s Premier account, which includes new benefits around the themes of wealth, health and travel.

The report explored what “luxuries” people could not do without, and found gym memberships and hobbies were seen as the most essential, with 35% of people feeling this way about each, followed by streaming services, with 32% of people perceiving them as an essential.

Buying new clothes, electronics or homeware each month is a must-have for three in 10 (30%) people, while eating out at least once a month is seen as an essential by 28% of those surveyed.

The research also explored people’s top financial goals, showing that the majority of people (81%) are working towards at least one goal.

The most popular financial goals include owning own house or paying off a mortgages, upgrading home, achieving a comfortable retirement, having more frequent holidays, growing a raining day fund and getting a better-paid job.

Although only one in five (21%) of people feel they are on track to reach their financial goals, with three in 10 (30%) saying they are prioritising other costs right now, the vast majority of people with goals (85%) feel they are achievable.

Xian Chan, head of premier wealth at HSBC, said: “It’s important for wealth to be seen as something you build over a lifetime, and one of the key parts of this is consistency.

“Saving and investing often, and tailoring the amount you put aside based on what you can afford at different life stages, is a crucial habit to build prosperity.”

Vicky Reynal, a financial psychotherapist, said: “Many of us are quick to assume others have more than we do – a belief built through our perception of other people’s spending habits and perpetuated by vehicles like social media, which show life in terms of highlights rather than daily routine.”

YouGov surveyed more than 2,000 people across the UK in December 2024 for the research.