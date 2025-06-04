More pensioners will receive winter fuel payments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More pensioners will receive the winter fuel allowance this winter – but payments will not be universal, the Government has said.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told reporters that “more people will get winter fuel payment this winter”, adding that further details will be announced “as soon as we possibly can”.

She said: “People should be in no doubt that the means test will increase and more people will get winter fuel payment this winter.”

Asked whether she would tell the public if she planned to fund her commitments by raising taxes or cutting spending on other departments, the Chancellor said: “As we have been clear, on winter fuel we will set out how we will fund that at the next fiscal event.

“We will set out how everything will be paid for at the budget in the autumn but it’s important that everything that we do is funded, because that’s how people know that we can afford it.”

Downing Street did not deny that details of how the winter fuel payment may be restored to more pensioners could come at next week’s spending review.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “As the Prime Minister has said, we will only take decisions that are affordable. He has made clear that we want to expand the number of pensioners who are eligible for the winter fuel payment.

“We will set out the details of that in due course. You have got the Chancellor’s words from this morning. You have got the PM’s words from earlier in the week that we want to set out that detail as soon as possible.”

Downing Street previously suggested a fiscal event, like the autumn budget, was the likely avenue which would be used to expand eligibility for the winter fuel payment.

Asked if there had been a change in thinking on this, the spokesman again pointed to the Prime Minister and Chancellor’s language on making the change as soon as possible.

“You can probably take their words on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, pensions minister Torsten Bell told MPs that, while more pensioners will be eligible, there is no prospect of returning to universal winter fuel payments.

Speaking to the Work and Pensions Committee, Mr Bell said: “Directly on your question of is there any prospect of a universal winter fuel payment, the answer is no, the principle I think most people, 95% of people, agree, that it’s not a good idea that we have a system paying a few hundreds of pounds to millionaires, and so we’re not going to be continuing with that.

“But we will be looking at making more pensioners eligible.”

Mr Bell said he did not have “lots to add” to what Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had said recently about the allowance.

He told the MPs: “Of course the announcement, as and when it’s made, will be made to the House.”

Sir Keir recently signalled a partial U-turn over the Government’s decision to strip winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners.

The Prime Minister said “as the economy improves”, he wanted to look at widening eligibility for the payments worth up to £300.

But officials have been unable to say how many more pensioners would be eligible.

The decision to means-test the previously universal payment was one of the first announcements by Chancellor Rachel Reeves after Labour’s landslide election victory last year, and it has been widely blamed for the party’s collapse in support.

The Government has insisted the policy was necessary to help stabilise the public finances, allowing the improvements in the economic picture which Sir Keir said could result in the partial reversal of the measure.

On July 29 2024, the Government announced that from winter 2024, winter fuel payments would be dependent on receiving another means-tested benefit, as part of measures to fill a “black hole” in the public finances.

This meant the number of pensioners receiving the payment was reduced by around 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

Pension credit is the primary benefit by which pensioners can receive the winter fuel payment.

The credit tops up incomes for poorer pensioners and acts as a gateway to additional support, including the winter fuel payment.

Asked what groups who are currently missing out on winter fuel payments he would like to include again, if possible, Mr Bell told the committee: “We are committed to the principle that there should be some means-testing and that those on the highest incomes shouldn’t be receiving winter fuel payments in the context of wider decisions we have to make – and fairness is an important part of that.

“You can then take from that that my priority is those who are on lower incomes but have missed out.”

He told the MPs: “I’m not getting into anything about the operation of that but just, you know, I think all of us will have heard from people on lower incomes who didn’t receive winter fuel payment this year and I understand the points they’ve raised. And so we’d like to see wider eligibility.”

Put to him that a universal winter fuel payment would be “100% guaranteed” to reach those who needed it, Mr Bell told the committee: “You have to wait for us to set out the policy and we will engage directly with the point you are raising.”

Asked what work had been done with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to assess the practicality of recouping payments from higher rate taxpayers, Mr Bell said: “We’re looking at all of the policy options for how this eligibility can be extended, and when I’ve got more to tell you about that, I absolutely will.”

Commenting on the hearing, Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, said the Government “now faces a dilemma in determining exactly who should be eligible”.

He suggested that one option could be to award the payment to everyone receiving a state pension, clawing the money back from higher income households, potentially through their tax returns.

Mr Selby said: “This might look something like the process for clawing back child benefit for working households, although that has caused mass confusion among taxpayers bamboozled by the complexity of the rules.”