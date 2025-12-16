Secret tips to add real value to your property’s price on a budget

House prices across the UK shot up 12.6 per cent across the start of 2021 to the start of 2022, the Nationwide House Price Index shows - but cumulatively, in the nearly four years since, they’ve risen less than five per cent.

So, if you bought your home quite recently and you’re now trying to sell it or are thinking of doing so in future, its potential price has likely grown by less than you hoped - while buyers are trying to lower the fee further.

To add value, you could have plenty of options: you could extend, convert the loft, or renovate the kitchen – but these projects cost thousands and can take months to complete.

Instead, there are plenty of small upgrades you can make quickly to help you rise above similar homes in your area, avoid lingering on the market and get the best possible price for your property.

Elevate the first impression

Potential buyers are making value judgements about your home before they step inside – and you can improve the first impression at very low cost.

Consider replacing, repainting or simply cleaning your front door and adding a shiny new number or doorknob, first of all.

Make sure any space at the front of your home is tidy and well-kept, which might mean repairing or staining fencing, power cleaning paving, adding some potted plants, or shielding the bins from view. Even a new doormat can make a difference.

Give it a lick of paint

You don’t have to completely redecorate to add value.

A fresh coat of paint will immediately lift the interiors and give a newer feel. You can conceal visible signs of minor damp (be sure to also address the root cause) and undo some of the wear and tear of a well lived-in home.

This is also an opportunity to cover up some of your personal design choices, so that potential buyers can see the property as a blank canvas.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Declutter

A huge factor in a property’s value is its square footage, but an extension isn’t always a practical option.

Fortunately, your use of space can make a surprising difference to a viewer’s impression of the home’s size.

To test this theory, pick a room with open shelves and completely clear them - then notice yourself if the room feels more spacious.

Try removing a piece of bulky furniture or replacing it with a lightweight alternative. If you’re happy with the results, short-term self-storage could be a worthwhile investment.

Improve lighting

Particularly if you’re selling your home during winter, good lighting can have a dramatic impact on its appeal.

Overhead lighting and bright white bulbs can feel cold and create gloomy, shadowy areas.

A budget-friendly fix is to add lamps throughout your home, positioned to illuminate all the dark corners. Small, battery-powered spotlights can be placed anywhere from the underside of kitchen cabinets to the inside of storage closets so that nowhere is missed.

Spruce up the garden

A garden is said to add up to 20 per cent to your home’s value, so it’s crucial to show it at its best.

It’s up to you whether it comes across as a valuable addition to the home or a source of potential unmanageable upkeep.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Get the lawn in good shape and consider evergreen plants to add visual appeal year-round. Try to ensure that the garden doesn’t feel overlooked, potentially by adding higher fencing or tall plants.

Features like outdoor seating, a wooden gazebo, and solar lighting can make the space feel more functional.

Refresh the kitchen and bathroom

A brand-new kitchen or bathroom would certainly attract buyers, but since most budgets won’t stretch to this, you can simply aim to make these rooms appear as new as possible.

Fresh grout makes a huge difference to tiles. Fixing any broken or poorly fitted cabinet doors is a must. Replacing handles or taps is another option that can instantly feel more modern or more expensive. A new toilet seat or shower screen could also uplift the overall feel.

Get planning permission

Finally, if your home has the potential for larger changes, like an extension or garden room, but you don’t want to undertake the work yourself, consider seeking planning permission.

An application typically costs up to a few hundred pounds, but it can help to demonstrate your home’s potential to buyers and reassure them that their plans for improvements won’t be thwarted by a rejection.

While none of these changes will add tens of thousands to your property value by themselves, together they can be worth far more than they cost.

So rather than taking on a huge project, look at all the little details and the fixes you can make yourself - they all add up and can help reduce the time your home spends on the market, too.

