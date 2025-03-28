Price points where home buyers could feel the most pain from stamp duty rises
Rightmove has made calculations showing the extra costs buyers could face if they make their home purchase after March 31.
Property website Rightmove has calculated the impact of higher stamp duty charges from April 1 at different property price points.
Its calculations indicate that first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland, where stamp duty applies, making purchases for £625,000 and approaching that figure could find it particularly painful financially if they miss the April 1 deadline.
The figures show the current stamp duty charge, the stamp duty charge from April 1 2025 and the additional charges paid for home movers; followed by the same figures for first-time buyers:
£125,000, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0
£250,000, £0, £2,500, £2,500, £0, £0, £0
£425,000, £8,750, £11,250, £2,500, £0, £6,250, £6,250
£500,000, £12,500, £15,000, £2,500, £3,750, £10,000, £6,250
£625,000, £18,750, £21,250, £2,500, £10,000, £21,250, £11,250
£750,000, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500
£925,000, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500
£1,000,000, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500