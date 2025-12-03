The top 100 most common names for Premium Bond prize winners – from David to Shirley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An analysis of significant Premium Bonds prizes reveals a curious trend: winners are particularly likely to be named David, John, Michael, or Susan.

Despite the prizes being drawn entirely at random, NS&I (National Savings & Investments) data shows that David has been the most common name for those winning £500 or more every year since 2022.

This is consistently followed by John, Michael, Susan, Peter, and Paul. Since 2020, customers named David have won a £500-plus prize over 67,000 times in a given year. So far this year, 18,220 Davids have already secured at least one such prize. Other frequently appearing names among winners include Andrew, Robert, Stephen, Margaret, Christopher, James, Elizabeth, and Richard.

Premium Bond prizes are considered by NS&I to be ‘unclaimed’ after 18 months, but there is no time limit to claiming them ( Alamy/PA )

Here are the most common names in 2025 so far of Premium Bond winners of prizes of £500-plus, according to NS&I, based on the January to October prize draws.

The figures exclude customers where the name is unknown (the figures show that, for example, there were 18,220 people named David who won at least one £500-plus prize in 2025):

1. David, 18,220

2. John, 16,058

3. Michael, 11,772

4. Susan, 11,597

5. Peter, 9,683

6. Paul, 9,203

7. Andrew, 8,572

8. Robert, 8,510

9. Stephen, 7,768

10. Margaret, 7,503

11. Richard, 7,463

12. James, 7,222

13. Christopher, 6,868

14. Elizabeth, 5,961

15. Patricia, 5,859

16. Mark, 5,839

17. Ian, 5,757

18. Christine, 5,718

19. Alan, 5,133

20. Janet, 5,004

21. Sarah, 4,863

=22. Linda, 4,825

=22. William, 4,825

24. Anthony, 4,617

25. Jane, 4,536

26. Helen, 4,524

27. Mary, 4,336

28. Brian, 4,256

29. Jennifer, 4,201

30. Julie, 4,096

31. Philip, 4,054

32. Karen, 3,901

33. Gillian, 3,826

34. Anne, 3,791

35. Jacqueline, 3,778

36. Ann, 3,694

37. Thomas, 3,689

=38. Barbara, 3,496

=38. Simon, 3,496

40. Martin, 3,471

41. Carol, 3,420

42. Jean, 3,403

43. Graham, 3,376

44. Alison, 3,220

45. Colin, 3,194

46. Catherine, 3,124

47. Angela, 3,029

48. Nicholas, 2,932

49. Sandra, 2,930

50. Pamela, 2,910

51. Keith, 2,904

52. Matthew, 2,774

53. Steven, 2,763

54. Kevin, 2,720

55. Valerie, 2,705

56. Jonathan, 2,661

57. Sheila, 2,598

58. Nicola, 2,457

59. Maureen, 2,436

60. Pauline, 2,431

61. Deborah, 2,414

62. Caroline, 2,400

63. Wendy, 2,389

64. Judith, 2,382

65. Neil, 2,320

66. Joan, 2,296

67. Gary, 2,295

=68. George, 2,275

=68. Roger, 2,275

70. Daniel, 2,246

71. Kenneth, 2,223

72. Claire, 2,166

73. Timothy, 2,138

74. Nigel, 2,129

75. Lesley, 2,102

76. Kathleen, 2,091

77. Emma, 2,083

78. Sally, 2,055

79. Joanne, 2,005

80. Diane, 1,978

81. Edward, 1,970

82. Stuart, 1,963

83. Geoffrey, 1,930

84. Derek, 1,869

85. Elaine, 1,833

86. Sharon, 1,801

87. Amanda, 1,793

88. Rachel, 1,777

89. Rosemary, 1,775

90. Raymond, 1,748

91. Fiona, 1,747

92. Charles, 1,714

=93. Brenda, 1,711

=93. Louise, 1,711

95. Rebecca, 1,706

96. Alexander, 1,700

97. Barry, 1,685

98. Julia, 1,650

99. Malcolm, 1,627

100. Shirley, 1,623

Andrew Westhead, NS&I retail director, said: “Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s favourite savings products, and since 1957 we’ve given away hundreds of millions of prizes, so it’s interesting to see the most common names of some of our winners.

“But it’s important to remember that whatever your name, the Premium Bonds draw is completely random, with each Bond having an equal chance of winning.”

Premium Bonds are entered into a monthly prize draw, with prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million. NS&I pays out two £1 million jackpots each month.