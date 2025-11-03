HSBC UK offers mortgage lending at up to 6.5 times incomes for Premier customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC UK has introduced a new maximum mortgage loan-to-income (LTI) ratio of up to 6.5 times annual income for its Premier customers.

To qualify for HSBC Premier, customers must have an annual income of at least £100,000 paid into an HSBC Premier account, or hold £100,000 or more in savings or investments with the bank.

The LTI change means that a Premier customer earning £75,000 per year could borrow up to £488,000 under the new policy, compared with up to £375,000 (5.0 times their income) previously, the bank said.

A Premier customer earning £100,000 per year could borrow up to £650,000, compared with up to £550,000 (5.5 times their income) previously.

Premier account holders will also need a deposit of at least 10% to potentially be able to borrow the 6.5 times income multiple.

Oli O’Donoghue, head of mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “This increase reflects both our confidence in the financial resilience of our Premier customer base and our commitment to responsible, sustainable lending.”

Several lenders have made changes in recent months enabling some mortgage customers to borrow more, following moves from regulators.

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said the new income multiple reflects both a more confident regulatory environment “and HSBC’s clear appetite to grow market share”.

He said: “The real question is how much this will translate into demand, given the continued uncertainty around potential tax changes in the upcoming Budget.”

Nationwide Building Society announced on Monday that it is expanding its interest-only mortgage offering, as well as expanding the range of repayment options that it will accept beyond the sale of the main residence, to include UK-based savings, investments, pension funds and other properties.

The society’s interest-only range, available through brokers, will also become open to first-time buyers.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “Interest only can be a great option for customers who have a suitable repayment vehicle and want the flexibility provided by lower monthly payments.”

Andrew Montlake, chief executive of Coreco mortgage brokers, said of Nationwide’s announcement: “Opening interest only to first-time buyers, while maintaining clear income thresholds of £75,000 sole or £100,000 joint, and keeping the proposition exclusively available via intermediaries, means customers will access the professional advice that is crucial, especially in the initial stages of their home-buying journey.”