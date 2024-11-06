People struggling with debt urged during Talk Money Week to reach out for help

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

People struggling with debts are being urged by a Government-backed body to seek support, with millions living “on the edge”.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) said research indicates that more than eight million people across the UK needed debt advice in 2023, with a further 12 million living on the edge.

It said many people do not seek help because they feel overwhelmed, embarrassed and worried about the consequences of speaking to a debt adviser.

It said some common myths shared by those who worry about getting debt advice is that they will lose control of their finances and that having a conversation with a debt adviser will affect their credit rating.

Coinciding with Talk Money Week (November 4 to 8), the service has made a new video to help tackle misconceptions about getting debt advice.

One of the advisers who took part said: “When you contact a debt adviser, you can expect a supportive, non-judgmental environment. We handle your case confidentially and take the time to understand your financial situation and will work with you to find practical solutions that you might not have been aware of or hadn’t considered before.

“If you’re in a difficult financial situation, reach out, you’re not alone. There is absolutely no shame in asking for help.”

MaPS is an “arm’s-length body”, sponsored by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Anna Hall, corporate director of debt at MaPS, said: “MaPS research shows that many people don’t get the debt advice they need because they find the process overwhelming, fear the consequences or feel embarrassed.

“It’s important that those affected by debt problems know that they aren’t alone and there is non-judgmental advice and support available to them. If you’re struggling, MoneyHelper will help you find free debt advice and you could join the thousands before you who’ve turned things around.

“Debt problems can have a corrosive effect on someone’s relationships, self-confidence and mental health, and every expense can ratchet up the anxiety. Many people wish they’d acted faster, but no one ever says they got debt advice too soon.”

People who are worried about their financial situation can use the MoneyHelper debt advice locator tool to access free advice, MaPS said.