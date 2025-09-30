People losing life-changing sums to scams during home sales, campaign warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A campaign warning of criminals posing as solicitors, estate agents or buyers to divert payments during home sales has been launched, with victims of this crime typically losing more than £80,000.

Payment diversion fraud during property sales involves criminals intercepting and redirecting legitimate funds used in home purchases.

The aim is to manipulate victims into transferring house deposit funds and/or balance of purchase funds to fraudsters instead of their legitimate destination.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and The Law Society have launched the joint campaign aimed at solicitors and conveyancers. It is being delivered with the Home Office’s Stop! Think Fraud campaign.

Action Fraud figures show that from April 2024 to March 2025, there were 143 reports of this type of payment diversion fraud, with victims losing an average of £82,000.

Of these victims, 32% were aged 40 to 49, and 27% were 30 to 39, making the average age of victims significantly lower than for many frauds.

The campaign is urging people to check before transferring money, as emails can be intercepted or diverted.

People should never transfer money until they are satisfied the details are correct, the campaign is warning.

Nick Sharp, deputy director fraud at the National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) in the NCA, said: “Payment diversion fraud is one of the highest harm types of fraud experienced by victims, and when it manifests during a property purchase transaction, it has a huge impact on those who fall victim.

“Average losses when this happens during a property sale are more than £80,000 – that is a life changing sum to lose for most people – but it also does enormous harm to the trust and faith that people place in the legal and financial systems that they rely on.

“That is why the NCA is actively targeting and disrupting the criminal networks behind payment diversion fraud through investigations and intelligence sharing with international partners. However, prevention remains equally as important as disruptions.

“This campaign with The Law Society represents a vital part of our strategy – by raising awareness and strengthening defences within the law sector, we can significantly reduce opportunities for criminals to succeed. Solicitors and conveyancers are the first line of defence in protecting both themselves and their clients from becoming victims.”

Richard Atkinson, president of The Law Society of England and Wales, said: “Payment diversion fraud represents a serious and growing threat to both our members and their clients. Criminals are undertaking increasingly sophisticated methods to commit fraud, often targeting the crucial moments in property transactions when large sums are being transferred.

“This joint campaign with the NCA will equip solicitors and conveyancers with the knowledge and tools they need to protect both themselves and their clients from these devastating crimes.”