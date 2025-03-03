People may still boost state pension even after deadline passes in April

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who miss a looming deadline to boost their state pension may still be able to make payments to top it up after next month’s cut-off date, it has emerged.

But, to do this, they will need to have completed a form by the April 5 deadline, requesting a call back.

The deadline of April 5 has been set for people to check their national insurance (NI) records and fill in any gaps going back as far as April 2006.

From April 6, people will generally only be able to make voluntary NI contributions for the previous six tax years, in line with normal time limits.

However, the Government has now said that those who cannot get through ahead of the deadline can use an online call back request form.

The form has been placed on the gov.uk website, for those who are struggling to contact the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) by phone to pay voluntary NI contributions.

The DWP will then contact the person on the phone number given to discuss payment.

The gov.uk website says: “If you submit a request by the 5 April 2025 deadline, you will still be able to pay voluntary national insurance contributions after the deadline has passed.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our new online tool will mean that savers will be able to make top-up payments after the April 5 deadline, provided they complete the call back request form ahead of that date.

“This will enable us to ensure no one misses out, and to suitably manage demand as the deadline approaches.

“We also encourage people under state pension age to check whether it is beneficial for them to pay voluntary national insurance contributions by using our online checker.”

The Government said it always prioritises resources to deal with foreseen busy periods and this will include reviewing its resources before the deadline.

Sir Steve Webb, a former Liberal Democrat pensions minister who is now a partner at pension consultants LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) said: “After the chaos in the run-up to previous deadlines, it is good that the Government has planned ahead to make sure that people do not miss out simply because they cannot get through on official phonelines to discuss state pension top-ups.

“For many people a state pension top-up will be excellent value.

“But it is useful to be able to discuss your options with someone who can see your NI record and in particular highlight if topping up some years would be of little or no value.

“Whilst it would be better if people could simply call ahead of the deadline and get through, at least there is now the reassurance that those who try to make contact before the deadline will still be able to make payments after the deadline has passed.”