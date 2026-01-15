HMRC apologises after glitch shuts helplines ahead of self-assessment deadline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has apologised after its helplines were down for part of Thursday, with the self-assessment deadline looming at the end of this month.

Lines were closed at 11.40am due to a short-lived technical issue, according to the revenue body, but all helplines reopened by 2.15pm.

HMRC encouraged people to use its digital services where possible.

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We’ve now reopened our helplines – including for self-assessment. We thank people for their patience and are sorry for the inconvenience.”

It came in the run-up to the self-assessment deadline on January 31.

Those who miss the deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100, followed by possible further penalties.

Figures released by HMRC on January 5 showed more than 6.36 million taxpayers had submitted their tax return by then, while nearly 5.65 million still needed to complete their self-assessment form before the deadline.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “With the self-assessment tax deadline rapidly approaching, it’s hugely concerning to see that HMRC’s phone lines have gone down.

“This will be hugely frustrating to those needing help with their tax returns, and particularly disruptive to those unable to use digital services.”

People who are unable to meet the self-assessment deadline have previously been urged to tell HMRC before January 31. HMRC has said it will treat those with reasonable excuses fairly.