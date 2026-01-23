Warning issued over ‘hidden’ barriers preventing women from saving for later in life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The financial services industry must address the "hidden" factors that impede women's ability to save and plan for later life, a new report has urged.

The study, supported by wealth manager Evelyn Partners, highlighted how women are disproportionately impacted by insufficient retirement savings.

This shouldn’t be blamed on a supposed lack of financial confidence, the study added.

Government data reveals a stark disparity: men aged 59 hold a median average of £75,000 in defined contribution (DC) pension wealth – the prevalent form of private workplace pension – while women of the same age possess just £19,000.

This significant gender pension gap is attributed to several factors, including the persistent gender pay gap, career breaks for child-rearing, increased part-time employment, and the heavier burden of unpaid care responsibilities for family members, the report concluded.

It added that as people live and work for longer, often in multiple careers, the financial system must evolve to accommodate these changes and prevent a “pensions timebomb”.

The report said: “Financial services often interpret women’s behaviour as caution, risk aversion or low confidence. When we place these behaviours in context, a new picture emerges that more meaningfully guides supportive actions.”

open image in gallery The financial system must evolve to prevent a “pensions timebomb” ( Getty Images )

The report said that “women have fewer opportunities to practise long-term financial decision-making because of gender inequalities in income, time, and uninterrupted work years”.

It argued that “the belief that men are more financially competent continues to influence women’s financial behaviour. ‘Confidence gaps’ reflect stereotypes, not capability”.

It also said that the ongoing work of anticipating, planning and caring for others “consumes the same mental resources needed for future planning. This reflects overload, rather than lack of engagement”.

Report author Emily Shipp, a psychologist and associate of the Edinburgh Futures Institute (EFI), said that a “confidence gap” narrative “has masked the real systemic, situational and social factors that result in the pensions gulf”.

“Mental load and time scarcity operate together. Women are more likely to carry the ongoing cognitive labour of anticipating and co-ordinating care, while also spending significantly more time on unpaid work. These pressures reduce both the mental bandwidth and the available time needed for sustained engagement with long-term financial planning,” she said.

“Historically, financial advice and pensions policy have centred on typically male, linear career trajectories and financial goals, rather than the multi-phase, care-interrupted lives many women navigate.

open image in gallery The report said that “women have fewer opportunities to practise long-term financial decision-making because of gender inequalities in income, time, and uninterrupted work years” ( Alamy/PA )

“Redesigning pensions policy and financial environments to better serve more varied priorities and life courses would better serve all genders as we move towards longer, multi-phase lives.”

With DC pensions, savers bear the risk of how much money they will end up with in retirement, depending on factors such as contributions and investment choices.

Those behind the study argued that this demands savers’ active engagement beyond a “set and forget” approach, which is often little understood and contributes to lower overall pensions wealth.

Emma Sterland, chief financial planning officer at Evelyn Partners, said: “We welcome this important new report from the University of Edinburgh’s Futures Institute. Its thought-provoking insights challenge entrenched narratives around women and wealth, shining a light on the complex structural barriers that women face as they build their financial security over a lifetime.”

The report was produced by the Compassion in Financial Services Hub (CFSH) at the Edinburgh Futures Institute.

Tobi Schneider, CFSH co-director, said: “This is an important report, recognising that society is changing, and that financial planning is becoming more and more necessary.

“With an ageing population, without action, we are sleepwalking into financial disaster for a large proportion of people.”

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis, Hargreaves Lansdown, said moves to help women remain in the workforce are needed in order to see “meaningful change”.

She said: “This includes the provision of more flexible working practices such as working from home and the ability to fit work around caring responsibilities more easily.”