One in three people ‘love their home as much as their partner’

Just over a third (35%) of homeowners love the property they live in as much as their partner, a survey has found.

More than two-thirds (68%) of people surveyed agree that they “truly love” their home and 81% said they they feel strongly protective of it.

Nearly half (48%) of people surveyed said they would take it personally if someone criticised their home, according to the research commissioned by home assistance provider HomeServe.

Our homes are far more than just where we live - they are deeply personal spaces that reflect who we are Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang

The survey, carried out ahead of Valentine’s Day (February 14), also found that people are spending £806 a year on home improvements on average, compared with £388 on gifts for their partner.

HomeServe has launched an online quiz to help people discover their “home personality”.

Psychologist Dr Audrey Tang said: “Our homes are far more than just where we live – they are deeply personal spaces that reflect who we are. We personalise them, shape them to our needs, and share them with the people closest to us.

“This connection goes beyond aesthetics: our homes represent safety, identity, and control.

“They’re where we can truly relax and be authentic, free from the roles we perform in the outside world. It’s no surprise that people invest so much in their homes – they’re not just places, they’re physical extensions of ourselves.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people in January for the research.