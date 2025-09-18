Trump urges Starmer to ‘drill, baby, drill’ in the North Sea to cut energy bills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wind energy is an “expensive joke”, Donald Trump said as he urged Sir Keir Starmer to exploit the “great asset” of North Sea oil and gas.

The US president said his “drill, baby, drill” policy had helped bring down American prices.

Prime Minister Sir Keir’s Government has ruled out new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, focusing on renewables and new nuclear power stations to keep the nation’s lights on.

At a joint press conference with Sir Keir in Chequers, Mr Trump said: “We had the worst inflation in the history of our country and we had an expression that I used a lot: drill, baby, drill.

“And as you know, we brought fuel way down. The price is way down. And we don’t do wind because wind is a disaster. It’s a very expensive joke, frankly, and we got our energy prices way down.

“That brought the inflation way down and now we have very little inflation and we have a very, very strong economy.

“So that was very important. Drill, baby, drill. And you have a great asset here… it’s called the North Sea. The North Sea oil is phenomenal.”

Sir Keir told reporters he was “absolutely determined to ensure that the price and cost of energy comes down” for households and businesses.

“The mix will include oil and gas for many years to come from the North Sea. We have been clear about that for some time, but we also need to mix that with renewables. And it’s the mix that’s really important.

“And the approach I’ve taken on this is the same approach that I say to many other things: a pragmatic approach.”

The American leader reiterated his point in a Fox News interview, saying of Sir Keir: “I think he has to open up the North Sea. They have some of the best oil in the world and they have a lot of it.

“They have a lot of it and they made it impossible for people to drill. I think that’s what causes their energy … they have a big energy problem here with the pricing.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch posted on X: “Not surprised Trump was so emphatic. It’s all we spoke about last night. We have to get our oil and gas out of the North Sea.

“I’m serious about energy security cutting energy bills. We have to make the most of our natural resources. It’s mad to leave billions of £ in there.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “The truth is the North Sea is running out of gas – we have burned most of it. By 2027 it won’t even produce enough to heat our homes and only 14% of its original reserves remain commercially viable.

“No amount of bluster about drilling or fracking will bring back cheap gas, all it does is lock households into more reliance on volatile global gas markets.

“The UK is leading the way and showing the world that scaling up renewables and upgrading homes is the fastest, cheapest route to lower bills and lasting energy security.”

Tessa Khan, executive director of the climate action organisation Uplift, said: “Trump knows nothing about the North Sea other than the view from his golf course. His calls for Britain to ‘drill, baby, drill’ are pure fantasy — the basin is in terminal decline, most of the gas is already gone and what remains is expensive oil for export. More drilling won’t lower bills or deliver energy security.

“The only thing that can free Britain from the whims of fossil fuel interests is investing in the nation’s extraordinary offshore wind resources.”

James Alexander, chief executive of UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association, said: “Investors know the North Sea oil and gas sector carries risks from soaring decommissioning costs and asset stranding – and will do little to address our long-term energy needs.”