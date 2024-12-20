Nigel Farage ‘hasn’t got a clue’ how to fix the economy, says Rachel Reeves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nigel Farage “hasn’t got a clue” how to grow the economy or make people’s lives better, Rachel Reeves has claimed.

The Chancellor also urged the public to be patient with her plans to turn around the economy in an interview with the Guardian.

As the public’s view of Labour falters, and Reform makes gains in the opinion polls, Ms Reeves warned voters against trusting what the insurgent party is offering.

“What’s Nigel Farage’s answer on the economy? How is he going to make working people better off? He hasn’t got a clue. How’s he going to grow the economy? He’s not got the faintest,” the Chancellor said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ms Reeves faced down criticisms of Labour’s actions since coming to power.

Labour’s own backbenchers are among those who have spoken against moves to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners, to hike inheritance tax for farmers, and the recent decision not to compensate the Waspi women affected by state pension age changes.

She acknowledged the difficult nature of these decisions, but added: “But I don’t see people putting forward alternatives, in the Conservatives or the media.

“In my position I don’t have the luxury of just commentating or criticising, I have to choose. I have chosen.”

In language which echoed that of the Prime Minister when he appeared before the Commons’ Liaison Committee on Thursday, Ms Reeves signalled it would take time for Labour’s actions in Government to have an effect.

She told the Guardian: “It will take time for that to be felt by people after the damage that’s been done the last few years. I don’t want to gaslight people. I know that people are really struggling.”

The Chancellor is dealing with a challenging economic landscape as she attempts to inspire confidence in Labour’s agenda.

The Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75% this week, and warned the UK economy risks stagnation.