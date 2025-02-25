Nearly 74,000 home-movers in England ‘to just miss stamp duty deadline’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 25,000 first-time buyers in England are to miss the stamp duty deadline at the end of March, completing their transaction instead in April, a property website has estimated.

From April 1, the “nil rate” band for first-time buyers will reduce from £425,000 to £300,000, while other home buyers will have a reduction from £250,000 to £125,000.

Rightmove looked at the total number of homes currently going through the legal completion process, and the date they are likely to complete, based on factors including the area and type of property.

The data is based on homes marked sold subject to contract (SSTC) and the average length of time to complete a home purchase, at 163 days, or just over five months.

Rightmove calculated that those first-time buyers completing in April rather than by March 31 could pay a combined £34 million in additional stamp duty tax.

The website made its estimates for first-time buyers based on transactions involving homes with two bedrooms or fewer and priced at up to £625,000.

The website estimates that a total of nearly 74,000 home movers in England will just miss the deadline and complete in April.

The total number of homes currently going through the legal completion process is much higher, however most were never likely to make the March 31 deadline, Rightmove said.

Home-movers just missing the deadline and completing in April rather than by March 31 will pay a combined £142 million more in stamp duty payments than they would have paid if they had completed their home purchase before the deadline, the website estimated.

The south east of England was identified by Rightmove as a hotspot for home movers just missing out on the deadline.

It predicted a conveyancing log-jam as the deadline approaches and those going through the completion process try to get their purchase over the line.

Colleen Babcock, a property expert at Rightmove, said: “We expect a rush to complete close to March 31 as first-time buyers and home-movers try to avoid paying extra in tax.”

Nathan Emerson, chief exective of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “There will be a lot of first-time buyers disheartened by the fact that they will have to pay, in some cases, thousands of extra pounds to complete their house purchase from April, especially as many of the delays experienced will have been out of the buyers’ control due to issues presented in the property chain.”

– Here are the percentages of homes for sale in regions across England at less than the current “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers of £425,000, and here are the percentages of homes for sale which are priced at under £300,000, the “nil rate” stamp duty band for first-time buyers from April 1, according to Rightmove:

North West, 77%, 59%

North East, 87%, 74%

West Midlands, 73%, 51%

London, 27%, 9%

South East, 49%, 28%

East of England, 59%, 35%

East Midlands, 77%, 56%

South West, 62%, 38%

Yorkshire and the Humber, 79%, 63%

– Here are the extra amounts that home buyers will need to pay in stamp duty from April 1. Figures show current stamp duty charges, stamp duty charges from April 1 and additional stamp duty charges paid from April 1 for non-first-time buyers; followed by current stamp duty charges, stamp duty charges from April 1 and additional stamp duty charges paid from April 1 for first-time buyers:

Property purchase price: £125,000, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0, £0

Property purchase price: £250,000, £0, £2,500, £2,500, £0, £0, £0

Property purchase price: £425,000, £8,750, £11,250, £2,500, £0, £6,250, £6,250

Property purchase price: £500,000, £12,500, £15,000, £2,500, £3,750, £10,000, £6,250

Property purchase price: £625,000, £18,750, £21,250, £2,500, £10,000, £21,250, £11,250

Property purchase price: £750,000, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500, £25,000, £27,500, £2,500

Property purchase price: £925,000, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500, £33,750, £36,250, £2,500

Property purchase price: £1,000,000, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500, £41,250, £43,750, £2,500