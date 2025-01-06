Nearly 25,000 people filed tax returns on first day of 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 25,000 people “celebrated” the first day of the new year by filing their tax return, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures.

Some 24,828 people submitted self-assessment tax returns on January 1.

A further 38,260 taxpayers had squeezed their return in around the New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, with around 310 filing theirs between 11pm and 11.59pm.

Those who are required to file a tax return for the 2023-24 tax year but miss the January 31 2025 deadline could face an initial late filing penalty of £100 – which applies even if there is no tax to pay.

Further charges may also apply as time goes on.

With less than a month to go, 5.4 million people still need to file returns before the deadline, HMRC said.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “We know completing your tax return isn’t the most exciting item on your new year to-do list, but it’s important to file and pay on time to avoid penalties or being charged interest.

“The quickest and easiest way to complete your tax return and pay any tax owed is to use HMRC’s online services – go to gov.uk and search ‘self assessment’ to get started now.”

Once a tax return is filed, payments can also be made through the HMRC app.

The revenue body previously said that 4,409 people completed tax returns on Christmas Day.