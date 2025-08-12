Nationwide remortgage customers may be able to borrow more following change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeowners looking for a new five- or 10-year mortgage deal may benefit from enhanced affordability, enabling them to borrow more, Nationwide Building Society has announced.

Nationwide said it will apply a different affordability calculation when eligible remortgage applicants take out a five- or 10-year fixed-rate product – which may enable them to borrow more.

The enhanced criteria will be available for both employed and self-employed applicants. Sole applicants will need a minimum income of £40,000 and joint applicants a minimum of £70,000 to benefit from the enhanced affordability check, the building society said.

Individual circumstances will vary and the amounts that can be borrowed will depend on the situation of the borrower. Nationwide said that, based on two applicants, those with a £70,000 income taking on additional borrowing with a five- or 10-year mortgage may potentially be able to borrow £33,600 more. This is based on certain circumstances, including a 20-year mortgage term.

Many mortgage lenders have recently been making changes to help some people borrow more, following announcements from regulators, giving lenders more flexibility.

All applications will continue to be subject to a robust affordability assessment, Nationwide said.

It said the change provides higher affordability for eligible customers who will have a track record of mortgage payments and greater payment security through a rate fixed for at least five years.

In addition to the new enhanced affordability, those looking to remortgage but who do not require any additional borrowing will continue to be able to borrow up to 6.5 times income, at up to 95% loan-to-value (LTV), the society said.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of home, said: “The ability to borrow enough can be a barrier when people look to remortgage, even when they can demonstrate a clean payment history. We’re pleased to be able to help them by making this change.”