Nationwide launches phone line to help UK residents claim benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nationwide has announced the launch of a new phone line to help millions of people across the UK claim benefits they are entitled to.

The free service, which will help callers navigate the “daunting and confusing” task of claiming benefits, will be open to everyone, rather than just customers of Nationwide – seen as a first among financial providers.

There is an estimated £23bn in benefits which goes unclaimed every year in the UK, including carer’s allowance, child benefits, pension credits and more, according to Nationwide, amid warnings that millions of people are missing out on vital support.

The building society launched a benefits calculator a month ago – accessible here – with the free phone service now set to offer a similar service, but to save people having to go online. More than 2,000 households have benefited to the tune of a collective £1.2m since the launch, it said.

It comes as the building society calls on the government to make access to unclaimed benefits more simple for people. It highlighted three main barriers, including people being unaware they are eligible, dififculty in navigating forms and applications and a perceived stigma around applying for benefits, even when not work-related.

Kathryn Townsend, Nationwide’s head of customer vulnerability and accessibility, said: “Millions of people across the UK are missing out on vital financial support they are entitled to simply because the system is too complex to understand and access.

“Our partnership means more people, including those who perhaps can’t or prefer not to use digital services, can get the help they need to increase their income.

“By offering the choice of an online process and a telephone call, we are hopefully making what can be a daunting and confusing experience that little bit simpler.”

The phone line been launched in partnership with social policy organisation Policy in Practice.

Deven Ghelani, from Policy in Practice, added: “Every year £23 billion in benefits and support goes unclaimed because people don't know what they're eligible for, or they struggle to access online services.

“Digital exclusion often goes hand in hand with wider social and economic disadvantage. [This partnership] is not only helping those most in need, it’s also meeting the growing expectation of customers and setting a benchmark for responsible banking.”