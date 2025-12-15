It could soon be easier for first-time buyers and the self-employed to get a mortgage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First-time buyers, self-employed individuals, and older borrowers could soon find it easier to access mortgage finance as the City regulator prepares to modernise its rules, aiming to reflect contemporary living and future societal changes.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has declared its ambition to cultivate "the mortgage market of the future", envisioning a system that adapts to rapid technological advancements, evolving employment patterns, demographic shifts, and the lifelong needs and expectations of people, including into their later years.

The regulator plans to commence consultation on proposed rule changes from early 2026, with the initial amendments anticipated to be in effect by late that same year.

Its strategy is centred on four key pillars: supporting first-time buyers and underserved customer groups; enhancing later life lending options; promoting innovation and transparency in disclosures; and safeguarding vulnerable customers.

It will also launch a market study to consider how the later life lending market could develop to meet different needs, with terms of reference being published in the first quarter of next year.

Looking ahead, more mortgage holders are set to borrow beyond state pension age and with projections of under‑saving into retirement, access to later life mortgages could be key to helping people achieve their financial goals, the regulator said.

As part of its work, the FCA will look at simplifying mortgage rules to allow more flexible products that reflect different working patterns and income levels at different stages of life.

It will also explore ways to improve advice to help people plan for later life and ensure the lifetime mortgage market can meet changing needs.

The use of technology such as AI (artificial intelligence) will be encouraged, to help brokers give better and faster advice.

The regulator will also look at ways to make advertising and disclosure rules simpler, helping people to understand information online more easily.

The FCA also plans to work with others to support people affected by financial abuse and help those using a mortgage to manage or consolidate debt.

The regulator published feedback to its discussion paper on the future of the mortgage market.

It said there was “wide agreement” that some potential first-time buyer groups could be better served.

The statement said: “This includes those who cannot raise a large deposit, do not have family support, are self‑employed, have irregular or contract‑based income, are recovering from a negative life event, have overseas assets and income, or have dealt with a credit impairment.”

The FCA said it had asked if it should update its interest‑only rules to support first-time buyers. Interest-only deals allow people to pay just the interest on the mortgage each month, meaning that a borrower will still need to repay the amount borrowed at the end of the mortgage or when the property is sold.

Since 2013, sales of any kind of interest‑only product to first-time buyers have been less than 0.5 per cent of all sales.

The FCA said those responding had told it that part interest‑only and part repayment mortgages could enable some first-time buyers and other consumers to access homeownership earlier.

Its statement said: “Our framework currently treats part interest‑only in the same way as pure interest‑only.

“We will consider proposing a differentiated affordability approach for certain part interest‑only lending.”

Some organisations had also encouraged the regulator to review its requirements and widen what constitutes a credible repayment strategy, including the option to consider later life mortgages.

This could potentially widen mortgage availability to certain customers, including middle‑aged borrowers for whom a full repayment mortgage may no longer be viable, the regulator said.

Some organisations have also pointed to “low start” mortgages as an option to support certain first-time buyers and underserved customers.

These mortgages could start as pure interest‑only and convert to repayment after a set period and are seen as particularly suitable for customers with high expected salary growth. The regulator said it will consider updates to the treatment of potential future increases to income.

The FCA will also look at moves to support industry innovation and adoption of rental payment data in firms’ affordability assessments.

Its statement said: “The UK market, alongside the US, is developing some of the most advanced approaches globally to integrating rental payment data to positively build customer credit profiles.”

The FCA said it has already seen an impact on mortgage lending since it clarified a mortgage “stress test” rule earlier this year.

In March, the FCA reminded firms about flexibility in interest rate stress tests. Stress tests help to ensure that a mortgage remains affordable for a borrower.

Many lenders have announced changes in response which could enable some people to borrow thousand of pounds more.

The FCA’s statement said that “85 per cent of the market has updated its approach, able to offer around £30,000 more, supporting many more first‑time buyers in achieving home ownership”.

David Geale, executive director for payments and digital finance, said: “We have worked at pace this year to improve outcomes for customers wanting a mortgage.

“We’ll use insight from consumers and industry to drive further reforms and rebalance risk – helping to widen access to affordable mortgages to meet the needs of consumers today.

“Reforming the mortgage market can help address the fact that as a society we’re saving too little for later life, yet people have huge wealth tied up in property.”

Despite rises in interest rates and living costs, 99 per cent of mortgages taken out since 2014, when mortgage standards were tightened, are not in arrears, the regulator said.