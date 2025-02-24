Digital banks - online-based with no physical branches - have become very popular in the UK in recent years. According to research from Finder , around 40 per cent of UK adults already have a digital bank account - attracted by lower fees and better savings rates than traditional high street banks.

However, not all digital banks offer the same benefits.

Some cater primarily to personal banking, while others are tailored for business use or frequent travellers. With many different features, pricing plans, customer support and rewards structures, it can be hard to figure out which digital bank account is right for you.

So to help decide which you should use, we’ve analysed four of the UK’s most popular digital banking providers: Monzo, Revolut, Starling, and Chase UK.

Here’s how they compare for personal banking - rates or fees mentioned are correct at time of publication but are subject to change.

Monzo: Good for budgeting and everyday banking

Monzo is well-known for its budgeting tools and fee-free spending within the UK. Its app provides real-time spending insights, savings pots, and early salary access. You can also create separate pots for saving, which can be automated based on your spending habits. Additionally, Monzo’s split-bill feature allows you to split expenses so you only pay for what you order - after all, who likes the old-fashioned way of splitting the bill 'equally' when you order Bucks Fizz but your friends always get Dom Perignon?!

Key features:

Budgeting tools with spending categories

Get your salary paid a day early

24/7 chat support

FSCS protection (up to £85,000)

Overdrafts and loans available

Free UK bank transfers

Automate your savings to save time

Split the bill for shared expenses

Earn 3.35 per cent* on cash in a standard account, or 3.85 per cent* for Plus, Premium, Perks or Max account

International payments fees:

1 per cent currency conversion fee for receiving payments from another currency to GBP (capped at £1,000)

Fixed fee of £0.50 to £2.68, or a variable fee of 0 per cent to 1.3 per cent, for sending payments in a foreign currency

Drawbacks:

Limited free international cash withdrawals

Some features, like travel insurance, require a paid plan

Best for: Everyday banking, budgeting, and saving in the UK.

*Annual Equivalent Rate (AER), variable, up to £500,000

Revolut: Good for travel and currency exchange

Revolut is a good pick for frequent travellers. The UK’s largest digital banking provider (by customer base) offers multi-currency accounts and access to stock investing or crypto trading from just £1. Revolut’s wide choice of currencies make it a popular option for those who frequently make or receive international payments. With the paid plan, you benefit from more features like disposable virtual cards, travel insurance and even discounted airport lounge access.

Key features:

Hold and exchange money in over 30 currencies

Fee-free currency exchange on weekdays (monthly limits apply, 1 per cent exchange fee on weekends)

24/7 in-app support

Cryptocurrency and stock trading options with certain limitations

Premium plans come with travel insurance and lounge access

Virtual cards for added security when shopping online

Advanced analytics help you track your spending in multiple currencies

Up to 5 per cent cash interest* on balances in GBP (Revolut Instant Access Savings account)

International payments fees:

Free payments in EUR within the Single European Payments Area (SEPA)

Fees apply for other international payments

Drawbacks:

The free plan has strict limits on fee-free withdrawals and exchanges

Not FSCS protected (but funds are safeguarded under e-money regulations)

Some advanced financial tools are locked behind premium subscriptions and travel insurance requires specific criteria followed

Best for: Frequent travellers, people interested in investing and international spenders.

*Annual Equivalent Rate (AER), variable, interest paid daily

Starling Bank: Good for human support

Starling Bank offers a comprehensive digital banking experience with human-based customer support and no hidden fees. You can organise your money in different 'Spaces', which act like virtual change jars in your account, for simpler day-to-day budgeting. The Easy Saver account has no minimum deposit requirement.

Key features:

24/7 human support available

Fee-free spending abroad

FSCS protection (up to £85,000)

Good business banking options

Integrated accounting software compatibility

Free digital cheque deposits

Starling's 1-Year Easy Saver account offers a cash interest rate of 4 per cent (variable), or 4.05 per cent for the Fixed Saver account*

International payments fees:

Free for the Euro account

Fees apply for other international payments

Drawbacks:

Fewer perks compared to premium Revolut plans

No rewards or cashback schemes

Limited investment options compared to Revolut

Best for: Full-featured digital banking, freelancers, business owners

*Annual Equivalent Rate (AER), based on deposits between £2,000 and £1m

Chase UK: Good for cashback and automatic saving

Overview: Backed by JPMorgan Chase, Chase UK offers 24/7 customer support and focuses on cashback rewards and automatic savings with its round-up account. You’ll get cashback on all spending for the first year, which will appeal to anyone looking to earn rewards on regular transactions (the maximum monthly reward is £15 per month).

Key features:

Round up your spending to the nearest £1 and the app will autosave the difference

The Chase saver account offers a cash interest rate of 4.5 per cent* for the first 6 months if you open within 31 days of joining Chase

Get a 5 per cent* variable interest boost for the round-up account

1 per cent cashback on everyday spending (for the first year)

No fees for UK or international spending

FSCS protection (up to £85,000)

High-interest savings linked to round-ups

In-app money management tools for savings

International payments fees: You can't use your Chase UK digital bank account for international payments

Drawbacks:

No international payments

Limited options for business banking

Cashback offer is only valid for the first 12 months

Best for: Cashback, high-interest savings, and everyday spending.

*Annual Equivalent Rate (AER)

Comparison table

Feature Monzo Revolut Starling Chase UK Customer service rating on Trustpilot 4.7 / 5 4.3 / 5 4.2 / 5 4.1 / 5 FSCS protection Yes No Yes Yes Cashback Eligible purchases Eligible purchases No 1%, for 12 months Interest on balances No No No Yes, on roundups Fee free UK transactions Yes Yes Yes Yes Fee free overseas transactions Limited Limited Yes Not with UK card

Which digital banking provider is right for you?

The best digital bank account depends on your needs.

For budgeting and everyday spending: Monzo’s budgeting tools and early salary access make it a decent choice.

For frequent travellers: Revolut’s multi-currency features and fee-free international spending provide plenty of flexibility.

For freelancers: Starling Bank stands out with strong business banking features.

For cashback and rewards: Chase UK is tempting with its 1 per cent cashback and the chance to earn 5 per cent AER in a round-up account.

Each digital banking provider has its pros and cons, so think about which features matter most to you before making a decision. Always compare the latest rates and terms to ensure you get the best deal.

