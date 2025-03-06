Monthly first-time buyer mortgage payments ‘£350 higher than five years ago’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First-time buyers face paying £350 more per month on average for their mortgage than they would have done five years ago, analysis by a property website indicates.

A typical first-time buyer in Britain faces paying a mortgage of £940 per month, compared with £590 per month five years ago, according to calculations by Rightmove.

But the website said monthly mortgage payments are still £155 lower than a peak seen in July 2023.

Rightmove looked at average asking prices for first-time buyer properties and mortgage rates to make the calculations.

It assumed that first-time buyers were purchasing a property with two bedrooms or fewer and that a first-time buyer would have a 20% deposit to put down and be spreading the cost of the mortgage over 30 years.

The average price tag for a first-time buyer home is currently £226,887, the website said.

For first-time buyers who may be considering lower-priced areas that they can move to, Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire, Scotland, was identified by Rightmove as the least expensive area for a buyer to get onto the property ladder typically.

The average asking price for a typical first-time buyer home in Kilmarnock is £84,325. Greenock in Inverclyde, Scotland, was placed second on the list at £88,862, and Grimsby in Lincolnshire was ranked third at £93,427.

Rightmove added that average wage growth in recent years has outpaced the rise in average asking price for a typical first-time buyer property.

Average earnings have grown by 30% in the last five years, versus a 17% increase in the price of a typical first-time buyer home, according to its analysis, which included looking at Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Rightmove’s mortgage expert Matt Smith said: “Higher mortgage rates mean home movers need to consider how much they can afford to pay each month on a monthly mortgage, even if they can meet the asking price of a home.

“Another measure of affordability which is restricting some first-time buyers from getting onto the ladder is how much they can borrow. It’s encouraging to see that the regulator is considering how they may be able to enable first-time buyers to borrow more in a responsible way, as we think this will help to unlock more opportunity, particularly for those with smaller deposits.”

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently said it is looking into simplifying mortgage rules, which could help home buyers to secure a property.

Here are the least expensive locations for first-time buyers according to Rightmove, with the average asking price for a typical first-time buyer home, followed by the average asking price increase or decrease year-on-year:

1 Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, £84,325, minus 1.0%

2. Greenock, Inverclyde, £88,862, 0.7%

3. Grimsby, Lincolnshire, £93,427, minus 1.2%

4. Blackpool, Lancashire, £93,711, 0.0%

5. Middlesbrough, Tees Valley, £95,473, 0.8%

6. Hartlepool, Tees Valley, £99,525, 10.7%

7. Paisley, Renfrewshire, £99,570, 2.3%

8. East Kilbride, Glasgow, £100,814, 4.1%

9. Ayr, Ayrshire, £101,391, 1.0%

10. Burnley, Lancashire, £102,848, 6.2%