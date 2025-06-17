Credit card purchase costs ‘jump to highest level in nearly 20 years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Average rates charged for credit card purchases have reached their highest level since at least 2006 – but the choice of zero interest deals has increased, according to a financial information website.

Moneyfacts said that between March and June, the average purchase annual percentage rate (APR), including fees, was 35.7% – the highest on its records which started 19 years ago, in June 2006.

Meanwhile, the number of interest-free purchase offers rose to 64 during the second quarter of 2025 – the highest number since 65 were counted in summer 2023.

Longer interest-free purchase terms are also being offered on credit cards, at 286 days on average, up from 267 days in March 2025.

The number of interest-free balance transfer offers rose from 65 to 67 during the second quarter of 2025, which is also the highest since the summer of 2023.

Interest-free balance transfer periods are also longer, rising to 536 days on average, from 529 days in March.

But fees for transferring the balance have also increased, to 2.50% on average during the second quarter of 2025, up from 2.42% a year ago.

Costs have risen despite the Bank of England base rate having edged down.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Consumers who use their credit cards for everyday purchases will be disappointed to see borrowing costs rise to the highest point since records began almost two decades ago.”

Ms Springall said several factors led to the overall hike in rates, with some providers having increased their rates during the past quarter, while new credit cards were also launched onto the market.

She continued: “Those who want to spread the cost of their purchases may find it encouraging that providers have improved their 0% purchase and balance transfer deals during (the second quarter of) 2025, however, the cost to move debts rose, making it essential for borrowers to weigh up the up-front costs and lengthy interest-free terms.

“An introductory 0% offer will be particularly attractive to those struggling with the cost-of-living, as it encourages them to plan out repaying their debts without incurring interest each month.”

Ms Springall said some people may find that consolidating their debts is a cost-effective option.

Some may also want to seek support from a debt advice charity, she added, “to get on the right path to pay off debts”.