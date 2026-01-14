The day that one in six UK adults will run out of money for January
51 per cent of people facing a money shortfall this month will be in the red on Thursday
The financial strain of winter bills and festive spending is set to hit hard this month, with a third (35 per cent) of people expecting to run short of cash before January concludes, according to a new survey.
For many, the pinch will be felt even sooner.
A majority (51 per cent) of those facing a shortfall this month anticipate exhausting their monthly income by Thursday, 15 January.
That is roughly one in six of all UK adults.
The research, conducted for money platform Intuit Credit Karma, also found that one in seven (14 per cent) individuals are planning to acquire new credit products this month, aiming to bridge the gap and pre-empt further debt.
Credit Karma’s platform data indicated that 8 January was the most popular day to apply for credit products in 2025.
Eleonore Hajek, head of product for UK and Canada at Intuit Credit Karma, said: “The new year is often when people take stock of their finances, but for many, that moment of reflection can quickly turn into concern, especially around mid-January when the reality of festive spending and a longer time between pay cheques catches up with you.”
She said those considering a balance transfer card should make sure they understand the terms, and have a clear repayment plan in place, “so January becomes a turning point rather than a pressure point”.
Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in December.
