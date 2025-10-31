Counting the money cost of menopause - and how to take control

Once whispered about behind closed doors, the menopause has finally been brought into the open - discussed on prime-time TV, debated in Parliament and shared across social media.

Women are now talking about symptoms, treatments and the realities of midlife in ways that would have been unthinkable a generation ago.

But one part of the conversation still isn’t getting the attention it deserves: the financial fallout.

From reduced working hours to rising health costs, the perimenopause and menopause can take a serious toll on women’s earnings, savings and long-term security.

Here, we look at how menopause can hit women’s finances, and what can be done to take back control.

Breaking the silence

“A few years ago, the idea of a prime-time TV documentary about the menopause was unimaginable,” says Jeannie Boyle, executive director and chartered financial planner at EQ Investors.

“It was something our mothers silently suffered through. Now, largely thanks to Davina McCall, we’re more open about how the perimenopause and menopause affect us. Gen X women aren’t keeping quiet about how they are feeling.”

Still, Boyle adds, most of the focus remains on the physical and emotional impact.

“Your social media feed is probably awash with information about the physical and emotional impacts you might feel, but the financial implications of menopause remain overlooked. All that collagen and ashwagandha costs money.”

The cost of midlife

Research by AJ Bell’s Money Matters campaign found that one in 25 women reduce their working hours due to menopause, while one in 20 stop working altogether. A 2025 government study estimates the cost of women leaving work for menopause-related reasons at more than £1.5 billion a year.

“The gender pay gap and career interruptions can mean we can get to our late 40s with a lower level of savings, investments and pensions as our male peers,” says Boyle. “Then perimenopause hits us as we reach our key earning years.”

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that two-thirds of women aged 40 to 60 with menopausal symptoms say their work life has been negatively affected, with almost eight in ten struggling to concentrate.

Private GP appointments, HRT prescriptions, supplements and sleep aids can also add up, costing hundreds of pounds a year.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Workplaces are starting to change

There are signs of progress. The UK government has launched its first Menopause Advisory Group to help businesses support women through midlife.

Employers such as Timpson reimburse HRT prescriptions, while Monzo provides one-to-one clinical support. Royal Mail has a national “Let’s Talk Menopause” campaign with staff “Meno-mates” volunteers, and Sony Music provides 1-to-1 access to menopause specialists. HSBC, Tesco and NatWest have all signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge, committing to better training and flexibility.

Under the Equality Act 2010, menopause symptoms can qualify as a disability if they have a substantial and long-term impact on daily life, meaning employers must make reasonable adjustments - from temperature control and rest breaks to hybrid working.

The third pot of money

While workplace reform helps, financial planning can make an even bigger difference. Boyle encourages clients to think ahead and build flexibility into their finances.

“With clients in their 30s and 40s who want to build a financial plan, I talk about the need for three pots of money,” she says.

“Your short-term needs are covered by cash savings and your long-term pot is your pension. But there’s also a less distinct medium-term pot.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

That “pre-retirement ISA fund”, she adds, is especially important for women. “This is the money that’s going to give you more choices as you go through the perimenopause years. If your money has been working hard prior to hitting your late 40s, you’ll be able to deal with a reduction in income if you need to change how you are working or take some time off.”

Taking back control

A flexible pot gives women breathing space, to reduce hours, retrain or focus on health without derailing long-term plans. Experts also warn against pausing pension contributions.

Research by Scottish Widows shows women retire with an average of £100,000 less than men, a gap that widens with each year of lower earnings.

“Clearly there is much to be done to make working environments better suited to women’s needs,” says Boyle. “But taking control of your own finances will give you more options during this phase of life.”

Menopause is unavoidable, but financial strain doesn’t have to be. With early planning, supportive workplaces and a realistic look at your money, midlife can be a time to take control rather than lose it.

When investing, your capital is at risk and you may get back less than invested. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.