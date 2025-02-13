Men ‘more likely than women to say they struggle to buy gifts for their partner’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Men are more likely than women to say they struggle to buy gifts for their partner, a survey has found.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday, the research found around a quarter (26.5%) of men and a fifth (21.7%) of women find it hard to buy gifts for their “other half”.

Nearly three in 10 (27%) people generally said they feel guilty if they receive a more expensive gift than the one they give in return and 11% feel social media trends put them under pressure to spend more money on gifts than they are comfortable with.

The pressure to spend big on romantic gestures can leave many feeling guilty Adam Bullock, TopCashback

The research among more than 2,000 people across the UK, commissioned by TopCashback and carried out by Censuswide, found only 28% of people set and stick to a budget when giving gifts.

Adam Bullock, UK director at TopCashback, said: “Our gift-giving research shows just how generous we can be, but the pressure to spend big on romantic gestures can leave many feeling guilty.

“This often leads to overspending and missing out on simple ways to save.

“Nobody wants the stress of pricey presents to take away from celebrating love, so with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we’d encourage people to set realistic expectations with their partners.

“Thoughtful alternatives like homemade gifts, setting a shared budget, or experience-based surprises can help keep costs in check.”