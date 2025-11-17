More than £1.1bn of fraudulent general insurance claims detected in 2024 – ABI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some £1.16 billion worth of fraudulent general insurance claims were identified in 2024 – a 2% increase on the £1.14 billion detected the previous year – according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Insurers uncovered over 98,400 fraud-related claims in 2024, a 12% rise from 88,100 in 2023, according to the ABI’s figures.

Some 51,700 motor insurance scams worth £576 million were detected. This is 5% more than in 2023 and equates to more than half (53%) of detected bogus claims last year.

Insurers also identified 18,700 deceptive property insurance claims worth £189 million – 11% more than the volume of claims detected the previous year.

Exaggerated losses, when claims are deliberately inflated beyond their true value, are a theme that insurers are seeing.

The ABI also said insurers prevented an estimated 684,800 fraudulent insurance applications last year, a 7.4% increase from 2023.

Mark Allen, head of fraud and financial crime at the ABI, said: “It’s reassuring to see the industry making continued progress in tackling fraud, but with insurers continuing to detect over £1 billion worth bogus claims, the fight must continue and there will be no let-up in insurers’ pursuit of fraudsters.

“Fraud doesn’t just harm its victims. It drives up premiums for everyone and causes grave emotional distress.

“That’s why cracking down on bogus claims and applications remains a top priority, but fraud can’t be tackled in isolation. It needs a collaborative approach alongside those in other sectors.

“A lot of fraud occurs on social media, and it’s vital that technology companies and social media platforms work with us and play their part in prevention and detection.”

Ursula Jallow, director at the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), said: “We are working closely with the ABI, insurers, law enforcement and other key partners to disrupt fraud and shield the public from scams.

“If you have any information about insurance fraud, we urge you to report it confidentially to our CheatLine.”