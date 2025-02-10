Many pet-owning couples ‘may include their animal in a cohabitation agreement’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half of unmarried people who live with their partner and share a pet with them would consider including their animal in a cohabitation agreement in the event they split up, a survey has found.

But only about a quarter (26%) of unmarried couples surveyed who live together have a cohabitation agreement in place.

Cohabiting couples who do not have such an agreement may face complications if the relationship ends, in terms of splitting assets, property and responsibilities like pets, according to Co-op Legal Services, which commissioned the research ahead of Valentine’s Day.

According to business data from the organisation, cohabitation agreement sales have surged by 200% over the past five years.

The survey findings also indicated about a third (34%) of people cohabiting with a partner stated they either have no intention of getting married in the next 10 years or are unsure whether they will do so.

As more people opt for cohabitation instead of marriage, these agreements will continue to gain in popularity

The average value of assets held between cohabiting partners is £394,000, increasing to £520,545 among people aged over 55, according to the research.

While the primary focus of a cohabitation agreement is typically on property and financial assets, the survey also revealed some other items that couples would want to safeguard.

One in six (16%) of those surveyed listed jewellery and watches as assets they would like to protect in the event of separation.

Some 44% of cohabiting couples who share pets with their partners would consider including their pets in a cohabitation agreement.

Ben Evans, lead family law solicitor at Co-op Legal Services, said: “As more people opt for cohabitation instead of marriage, these agreements will continue to gain in popularity.”

Opinion Matters surveyed 1,000 people across the UK in January who are cohabiting with a partner.