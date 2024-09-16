Longer-term fixed savings rates dipped below 4% in September, says Moneyfacts

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Savers looking for longer-term options for their cash will find that average rates have dipped below 4% for the first time since spring 2023.

The average longer-term fixed bond rate (with a term of more than 550 days) on the market fell to 3.99% at the start of September, down from 4.13% in early August, Moneyfacts found.

A year ago, savers could typically receive 5.12% on a longer-term bond.

Moneyfacts assumed someone would have a £5,000 deposit when calculating rates and took average rates from the first available day of each month.

Someone putting £5,000 away in a longer-term bond for two years at September 2023’s average rate could end up with around £525 in interest.

Deals can change quickly, as providers need to react swiftly to any market movements to compete with their peers Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts

But under the rate now typically on offer, the interest earned could be just under £407.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Those looking to lock in for longer will find the average longer-term fixed bond rate dipped below 4% for the first time since April 2023.”

The average longer-term fixed Isa rate on offer at the start of September was 3.92%, down from 4.08% in August.

In September last year, the average longer-term fixed Isa rate stood at 5.02%.

The last time the longer-term fixed Isa rate was below 4% was in May 2023, at 3.89%, Moneyfacts said.

Ms Springall said that in general, fixed and variable savings rates fell in August.

She said: “The downward path was perhaps an inevitable direction after the Bank of England base rate was cut (from 5.25% to 5%), but it can take a few weeks for providers to make a move in response.

“One area of the savings market to take a hit has been easy access accounts, seeing the biggest month-on-month drop since April 2024.

“Those savers who have not reviewed their savings accounts would be wise to do so, to ensure they are still paying a competitive return.”

The average easy access savings account rate on offer fell from 3.14% in August to 3.07% in September.

Ms Springall said: “Whichever account savers choose, it is imperative that they explore the more unfamiliar brands, as challenger banks currently pay some of the best rates on the market.

“However, these deals can change quickly, as providers need to react swiftly to any market movements to compete with their peers.”