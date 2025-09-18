Giant Monopoly ‘top hat’ roams London’s streets to celebrate new 50p coins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of London’s most famous landmarks were transformed into a “human-sized Monopoly board” as a giant silver top hat toured the city’s streets.

The Royal Mint said 100 new commemorative Monopoly 50p coins were up for grabs for those who “spotted the top” at the locations.

The Mint is celebrating 90 years of Monopoly with the new collectable coins, created in collaboration with games and toy company Hasbro.

Standing two metres tall and weighing more than 16 kilograms (two-and-a-half stone), the gleaming hat is a super-sized version of the Monopoly game piece.

The hat, which could be spotted around popular tourist hotspots including Leicester Square and Piccadilly on Thursday, was created by the Masked Singer costumiers, Plunge.

To have a chance of winning, hopeful players had to photograph the moving top hat and share a picture on their social platforms – using the hashtag MONOPOLY50p.

The hunt’s scale was amplified by a simultaneous digital treasure hunt across the Royal Mint’s website.

Winners were rewarded with 90 freshly minted coins, plus nine silver editions and one made of gold.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Just as Monopoly players cherish their winning strategies and favourite game pieces, coin enthusiasts treasure each unique addition to their collection.”

Marianne James, senior vice president, global licensing at Hasbro, said: “Monopoly’s top hat is usually found on the board – not dancing through the streets of London. The Ultimate UK Monopoly coin hunt felt like the perfect way to honour the game’s ongoing legacy, and 90th anniversary, and inspire the next generation of players and collectors alike.”

Prices for the coins, which are in a range of finishes, start from £15.