Bank closures: All the Lloyds, BoS and Halifax branches that are shutting and when
All the latest branch closures will take place between January and October 2026
Lloyds Banking Group has confirmed plans to shut 49 additional bank branches across the UK.
The move is set to affect customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland.
The closures, scheduled for 2026, comprise 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax sites, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations.
Link has since recommended the opening of 11 new hubs in their place.
Here is a list of which branches are closing, and when:
List of Lloyds Bank branches closing and their closure dates:
- Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19
- Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12
- Bideford, Devon – January 13
- Harborne, West Midlands – October 9
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7
- Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Fleet, Hampshire – January 13
- Gillingham, Dorset – January 8
- Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12
- Havant, Hampshire – January 19
- Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21
- Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28
- Ivybridge, Devon – January 14
- Lewes, East Sussex – January 19
- Mitcham, London – January 8
- New Addington, London – January 14
- Okehampton, Devon – March 25
- Penzance, Cornwall – January 21
- Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21
- Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21
- Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20
- Totnes, Devon – January 8
- Totton, Hampshire – January 19
List of Halifax branches closing and their closure dates:
- Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20
- Camborne, Cornwall – October 7
- Deal, Kent – January 22
- Hastings, East Sussex – January 22
- Havant, Hampshire – January 15
- Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8
- Seaford, East Sussex – January 19
- Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26
- Wandsworth, London – January 15
- Yeovil, Somerset – January 12
List of Bank of Scotland branches closing and their closure dates:
- Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
- Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
- Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
- Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
- Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
- Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
- Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
- Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
- Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
- Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
- Nairn, Highlands – January 20
- St Andrews, Fife – January 20
- Tain, Highlands – January 12